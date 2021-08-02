Age 90, of Butternut, died on Friday July 23, 2021 at Park Manor Rivers Edge Nursing Home in Park Falls. She was born on July 14, 1931 in Butternut, the daughter of Herman and Viola (Tesch) Bortz. On July 11, 1959 she married Louis Ledvina.

She is survived by her sister Wynette Obernberger of Park Falls and many loving nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Louis, her brothers: Carl, Ralph, Eldon, & Harold, and her sisters Lorraine & Eunice.

A memorial service will be held at later date.

Birch Street Funeral Service is assisting the family.

