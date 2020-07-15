On June 24, 2020, Shea Mineau was honored with the highest award in the Girl Scouts for providing oversight in the installation and preparation of sites to tell the story of the historic Round Lake Logging Dam on the Medford-Park Falls Ranger District of the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest.
Mineau, a Girl Scout and Youth Conservation Corps student, volunteered during the summers of 2018 and 2019 to make this panel project come to life. She spent several days researching and speaking with Susan Nelson, Interpretive Services Specialist at the Northern Great Lakes Visitor Center on the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest, and Emily Braker, Intern from the University of Wisconsin Stevens Point, to come up with the proper wording and designs for the panels. Staff at the University of Wisconsin Stevens Point then completed the final content and layout for the interpretive panels prior to printing.
Once the signs were ready for installation, Mineau brushed along the trail in preparation. Then Mineau and members of her family worked with Forest Service employees to install the panels. In addition, Mineau installed spindles across the handrails on a bridge over the South Fork of the Flambeau River on the Round Lake trail system to increase visitors’ safety.
Forest Service support services specialist Matt Brenholt stated, “We are very grateful for the work Shea completed. In the end, she put in approximately 80 hours to complete this project. These interpretive panels will be enjoyed by the community for years to come. Shea’s service project is a great example of youth engaging in stewardship of public land.”
