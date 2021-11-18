Phillips High School senior Sophia DeByl and Chequamegon High School junior Hannah Bartlett performed at the Wisconsin School Music Association (WSMA) State Honors Music Project at the Overture Center in Madison on Oct. 28.
Both auditioned in the spring of 2021 and were selected to sing in the Treble Choir with high school students from all over Wisconsin.
DeByl’s choir teacher is Alexandria Kirch, and Bartlett’s choir teacher is Charles Corbett.
Performances can be viewed on the PBS Wisconsin website, https://pbswisconsin.org/watch/pbs-wisconsin-music-arts/2021-wsma-state-honors-orchestra-concert-ufbglk/?&utm_source=email&utm_medium=social-media&utm_campaign=addtoany,
and will also be aired on Wisconsin Public Radio on Thanksgiving Day and Sunday, Dec. 26.
Chequamegon High School junior Hannah Bartlett with Wisconsin School Music Association Treble Choir Conductor Dr. Joni Jensen. Bartlett was one of many chosen to sing at the WSMA State Honors Music Project.
Phillips High School senior Sophia DeByl sang at the WSMA State Honors Music Project in Madison in October.
