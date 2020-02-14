A Lord’s Cupboard “Meat” the Need fundraiser, featuring a dinner, raffle, and an auction, will be held on Saturday, Feb. 29 at The Lanes in Park Falls.

The Lord’s Cupboard Inc. provides food and essentials for people in our region. In 2019, The Lord’s Cupboard served hundreds of families and provided backpacks filled with food to an average of 81 children each week of the school year.

Single tickets for the event are available for purchase for $25 each. The Lord’s Cupboard welcomes door prizes of any shape or size, and there are sponsorship opportunities available for area businesses to participate in this fundraiser. For additional information, call 414-531-7924.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments