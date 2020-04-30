Beginning May 4, patrons of the Park Falls Public Library and Ogema Public Library will once again be able to check out books and DVDs from the libraries’ collections. Phillips Public Library will begin offering curbside services on May 11.
While the Safer at Home order has been extended through May 26, exceptions have been made for some services — including libraries, which can now offer curbside pickup to patrons.
While the Park Falls Public Library itself will remain closed to the general public, patrons may call the library at 715-762-3121 to order books and DVDs. The library will not be checking out puppets, puzzles, or video games, and patrons will be limited to three books and six DVDs per library card per week.
The Ogema Public Library can be reached at 715-767-5130 in order to request items and schedule appointments to pick up materials. Patrons can check out books and up to four DVDs at a time.
Patrons of the Phillips Public Library can call 715-339-2868 for assistance in requesting library materials, or visit the library’s website. Staff will be available via phone starting May 11, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Mondays and Tuesday, from 3 p.m.-7 p.m. on Wednesdays, and from 1 p.m.-5 p.m. on Thursdays.
At this time there are no inter-library loans available, so materials will need to come from patrons’ respective local library. Patrons can check the online library catalog at www.more.lib.wi.us before calling to ensure their library has a copy of the desired materials. The Phillips Public Library will be posting a tutorial on their website and Facebook page demonstrating how to find materials available in the Phillips collection.
After requesting an item, a time will be scheduled with patrons to pick up the item(s).
The Park Falls Public Library hours for curbside pickup will be 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday-Tuesday, and 2-6 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday. These hours may change if needed. Items will be delivered to patrons’ vehicles, and the librarians will be wearing gloves and masks. At this time, no items checked out of the library should be returned. All materials that have been checked out or will be checked out will have a due date of June 3.
“We are taking care to follow all conditions set by the city and the government for the safety of our staff and patrons,” library director Deb Hyde told the Review.
The Ogema Public Library will be staffed from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 9 a.m.-12 p.m. on Saturday. Requested items will be placed in the library’s foyer, which will be open for pickups between 1-4 p.m., and all pickups will be scheduled in advance to avoid any cross-traffic in the library’s lobby. Items can be returned in the library’s book drop, and should not be left in the library’s foyer.
“We are thrilled to be able to offer services to our patrons again,” said library director Mary Hebda.
The Phillips Public Library will schedule pickup times between 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Tuesdays, and 1 p.m.-5 p.m. on Thursdays. Library staff will schedule appointments with patrons to pick up materials. Items will be placed in bags at least 24 hours prior to pickup and placed on a table outside the front door for patrons to collect. There will be no same-day pickups.
The Phillips Public Library will host a single day item return from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, May 16. Before and after that date, patrons should not return items until June 1. Fines will not accrue on materials until it is safe for patrons to move about freely without fear of contamination.
