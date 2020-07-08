After being closed to public entry for months, Park Falls Public Library opened its doors to the community on July 6, with Phillips and Ogema public libraries scheduled to open on Tuesday, July 14.
While library patrons will once again be able to enter their local library and browse the shelves, there will be some precautionary measures put in place due to COVID-19.
Only 12 people at a time may enter the Park Falls Public Library, and wearing masks is strongly recommended. There may be a waiting period once the library has reached capacity. Patrons are also asked to practice social distancing from others who are not in their household.
People may use the public access computers, although they will be limited to one hour at a time.
No public programming or group meetings are being held in the library at this time.
Curbside pickup remains an option to those who would prefer to make orders online or over the phone and pick up their items outside the library building.
The Phillips Public Library will open for public entry on a limited basis on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, and masks are required to be worn at all times by anyone entering the building. The number of patrons in the library at any one time will be limited, and people are asked to keep their visits short. The library’s restrooms will not be available at this time.
The library will have one public-access computer available and patrons will be limited to 20 minutes per day. The copy machine is available for use, and people who wish to use it are asked to bring exact change for copies and printouts.
Phillips Public Library will continue offering curbside pickup for those who would like to take advantage of the service.
Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays will continue to be curbside service only at the Ogema Public Library, and on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m., patrons will be able to schedule in-person browsing appointments, limited to 15 minutes each per day. Patrons should call 715-767-5130 to make an appointment.
Only 10 people will be allowed in the library at a time, and it is requested that they use the hand sanitizer in the library before browsing. Social distancing is required and it is strongly recommended that patrons wear masks.
Children under the age of 12 will need to have a supervising adult accompany them.
Patrons can use the WiFi in the library, although public-access computers will not be available.
All returns to the Ogema Public Library should be placed in the outdoor dropbox, where they will be left for 72 hours.
