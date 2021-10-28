Pam and Chuck Goebel, owners of South Fork Bar & Grill in Lugerville, along with the help of AMBETS Ladies Auxiliary Post 50, Phillips, hosted their third-annual breakfast fundraiser for the Never Forgotten Honor Flight on Sept. 19.
With the community’s generosity, the AMVETS Auxiliary will be able to send nine local veterans on the 2022 Honor Flights.
The auxiliary expressed its gratitude to all who participated in the breakfast, purchased tickets for the basket raffles or gave a monetary donation. Len Cermak from Butternut collected monetary donations from the community. American Legion Post 272, Bobbers, Midway Bar, Village Pit Stop and the Butternut Cafe crew and customers also contributed.
