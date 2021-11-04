Two local families were honored at the 2021 Wisconsin State Fair for their Century Farms.
Wilma and Frederick Balsis of Kennan and Lori and Jeff Hoogland of Catawba received the Century Farm Awards, presented by UScellular, on Tuesday, Aug. 10. The program has honored families who have had continuous ownership of their Wisconsin farms for 100 years or more.
The program began in 1948, and for the past 47 years, Hillshire Farm of New London has sponsored the Awards Program, along with Compeer Financial. This year, 84 Century Farm families were recognized. To date, over 9,700 families have been honored since the program’s inception.
