The Phillips Lions Club will be hosting a Membership Drive pizza party Tuesday, Nov. 16, at 6 p.m. at Club 13.
The club is looking for new members with new ideas and talents to improve the community. The Lions Club currently sponsors three scholarships, a Halloween party, a jump rope contest and an Easter egg hunt. The club does highway cleanup and bloodmobile setup and takedowns. They have a float that travels to area parades, and collect eyeglasses and hearing aids for donation. The club also does vision screening in local schools and health expos.
This year, the club was able to finalize its fundraising efforts for the new Prevail stage in Elk Lake Park. They also donate to the Lions Camp, Wisconsin Eye Bank, Leader Dogs and various local charities.
The club is able to accomplish its many service projects due to the volunteerism of its members in many different fundraisers, such as the sales of mints, birthday calendars, Christmas trees and food during the 4th of July celebration and Harvest Festival. This year, the club also took over the organization of the Spirit of America 4th of July 5K run.
Those attending the Membership Drive party are under no obligation to join. This event is designed to inform community-minded people of the opportunities to improve Phillips through the International Lions organization.
Call Lion Lynn Beck at (715) 339-4823 to reserve a spot.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.