Lillian Louise Chase, 97, peacefully departed this earth in the hand of Jesus, on November 15, 2021, at the Meeker Manor in Litchfield, MN.
Lillian Louise Chase, the daughter of Peter and Mary (Hlavacka) Kropac, was born on June 8, 1924, in Phillips, Wisconsin. She graduated Phillips High School and married James Leroy Chase on June 18, 1942. Together they built a house, worked hard to establish a farm and raise their two daughters.
A life-long resident of Philllips, WI, Lillian enjoyed spending time outdoors, working, fishing, and picking berries. She loved walking through the woods, collecting pine cones and bits of nature that she used to create art and craft projects. She was always ready to learn a new skill. She often had a needle in her hand and each year looked forward to exhibiting her crocheting, embroidery and art projects at the Price County Fair. Lillian also loved polka music, playing cards with friends and being part of a writers group.
After losing her beloved husband of 47 years, Lillian had the privilege of being a close part of the lives of her two Phillips granddaughters as they grew into adulthood. Lillian spent her final summer and fall in Litchfield, where her Minnesota grandchildren and great grandchildren were richly blessed to have her in their lives. Although she lived only a short time in Minnesota, Lillian’s friendly smile and gentle spirit captured the hearts of all she met.
She is survived by her two daughters, Sharon (Thomas) Rotz, of Litchfield, MN, and Terrie (Eugene) Grapa of Philllips, WI; four grandchildren, Stephanie (Christopher) Bowron, of Rochester, MN, Jeffrey (Kathryn) Rotz of Chaska, MN, Ameris Grapa of Phillips, WI, Myra Grapa, of Phillips, WI and four great grandchildren, Emily and Nicholas Bowron, and Bryson and Delilah Rotz.
A visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at Heindl Funeral Home, 304 N. Avon Ave, Phillips, WI, 54555. Burial will take place in Lakeside II Cemetery, Phillips, WI. Heindl-Nimsgern Funeral Home and Johnson Hagglund Funeral and Cremation in Litchfield, MN, are assisting the family.
“My health may fail, and my spirit may grow weak, but God remains the strength of my heart; he is mine forever.” Psalm 73:26
Memorials may be given to Tabitha’s Heart - www.tabithasheart.org
