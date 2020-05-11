The Magic of Isaiah

The Park Falls Public Library will host "The Magic of Isaiah" virtual magic show from 1-:30 p.m. on May 13 and May 20 on the PF Library Youth Services Facebook group page. Isaiah promises a full half hour of tricks that children can perform at home with household items.

Isaiah Foster is a professional magician from LaCrosse who has been performing magic since he was nine years of age. Making people smile, laugh and creating wonder is his ultimate goal.

