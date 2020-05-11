The Park Falls Public Library will host "The Magic of Isaiah" virtual magic show from 1-:30 p.m. on May 13 and May 20 on the PF Library Youth Services Facebook group page. Isaiah promises a full half hour of tricks that children can perform at home with household items.
Isaiah Foster is a professional magician from LaCrosse who has been performing magic since he was nine years of age. Making people smile, laugh and creating wonder is his ultimate goal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.