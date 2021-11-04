The Park Falls Public Library will welcome special guests from the Northwoods Wildlife Center on Saturday, Nov. 6, at 10:30 a.m. for a one-hour presentation on the birds of prey that make northern Wisconsin their home.

The public is invited to come learn about these winged creatures and the unique adaptations that help these special birds hunt and survive. Meet one of the center’s resident birds up close and personal.

This free program is part of the library’s “Tails and Tales” summer reading program and made possible through financial support from the Weather Shield Lite Foundation.

Because this program is open to people of all ages, and in order to protect our youngest patrons, masks will be required at this event.

