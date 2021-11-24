Price County Libraries now offer access to the Wisconsin MORE Libraries system for patrons to enjoy 24 hour access to online services and materials through an app for phones and tablets.
Libraries are making constant improvements to improve access to physical materials In addition to the technology that allows busy families to interact from wherever they are without having to visit the library in person.
The MORE Libraries app now offers access to the MORE online catalog of 1.4 million items from more than 50 MORE libraries. Patrons can access the libraries from anywhere there is a connection via phone or tablet.
The app provides all the power of the desktop online catalog to search collection, reserve items and pick up options. The app allows patrons to manage accounts, save titles, renew a checked out item, place and manage holds, and browse recommendations and new titles.
There are also special features that appear only on the app such as MORE library listings and hours in order to find the nearest locations. The app can also be used to search for the libraries that offer specific services and programs, and even to check out items from inside a MORE library in person.
Download the MORE Libraries app from the Apple App Store and on Google Play.
For more information, visit MORE Libraries at more.lib.wi.us or contact your local library.
