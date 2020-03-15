That's the title of a Rolling Stones song that I'm listening to at the moment. It's so true and so apt to life, isn't it? Sometimes I envy those who really don't want for much. Those who know there is nothing sweeter than a day at home reading a book, a drive in the country, watching a movie, walking in the woods or around the block, spending time with family over a meal or a birthday cake.
‘Want’ can be a dangerous word. We all want, want, want and so many feel they're not getting their share. That's when trouble starts.
When I was a teenager, I wanted long blond hair, a good tan, and a gorgeous singing voice. But, alas, my hair was mousy brown and my parents wouldn't let me dye it. Every time I tried to tan, I burned and gained a few more moles, and in eighth grade, I failed to make choir. My confidence was deeply shattered.
As a younger adult, I wanted healthy kids, parenting skills that were such that neither kid would embarrass me too much (come on admit it, you always feared you'd have that one kid that would take your sanity and put it through the wringer), and a job that gave me a paycheck and a bit of satisfaction (there's that word again).
I mistakenly thought that once the kids were gone, I'd be gloriously free to do whatever I wanted. And there was so much I thought I wanted. But guess what, and all parents know this, parenting never ends. Never. Thank heaven for that. For the most part.
And now, simplicity, I think, is the key to satisfaction. Somehow, I don't think Mick Jagger and I are on the same wave-length here, but I really believe simplicity is it.
One thing I've learned is that simplicity can be ever so sweet. The older I get, I savor the moments to be still and take it all in. By this, I mean sitting on the porch and listening to the birds, watching the flowers grow or the snow accumulate, listen to music, read a book, watch a movie without guilt for spending the time to do it.
Anyway, I'm losing sight of those song lyrics that inspired this article. Life can be tough when it takes you down a path you didn't plan. Or maybe, you didn't plan much to begin with, but find yourself following a road you didn't see coming.
What is it you want in life? And it doesn't have to be those things your young self thought you'd acquire or achieve. Life sends us on many paths, most of which are our choice. We go through many chapters, just like a book, and each chapter may find your wants and needs differing. I know what I thought I'd want at this point isn't really all that important. Now, a conversation with a grandchild, a few laughs with a sibling, lunch with a parent, and time, sweet time with my kids, are what matters.
That Rolling Stones song ends with 'You just might find, you get what you need.' It's true, if we stop to look for it. Sometimes what we truly want has been there all the while. We just need to peel back the layers to get there.
