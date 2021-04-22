Do you really think I can write a whole article on washing dishes? Well, let’s see.
Let me start by saying I do not have a dishwasher unless you count my husband, or my sons when they visit (they volunteer, honest they do). Having a dishwasher is something I aspire to, although at this juncture in the journey, I am not holding my breath. Not having a dishwasher was my choice. Our house isn’t very large and didn’t come with a dishwasher. Years ago, when we remodeled the kitchen, I only had room enough for a dishwasher or a set of drawers alongside the stove. It had to be one or the other. The drawers won out. Besides, if I am honest, I enjoy looking out the window at my flower beds and the deer, the field beyond and my husband doing rounds with the mower or the plow as I scrub and swish. It’s kind of relaxing. I know, weird huh?
When I was growing up, we didn’t have a dishwasher either. Imagine my chagrin at being called away from deciding what album to listen to, riding my bike, terrorizing my sisters, hiding out with Barbie, or reading a great adventure, to have to do the dishes. Yes, my parents were that mean.
Of course, the silverware was held to the end as I loathed to wash them (no longer a problem and are routinely done right after the plates—aren't you happy to know that?). Generally, a bathroom break was needed before the tackling of the silverware, and it was always a long one. By the time I returned, the water would need warming. Still, at the end, I took pride in doing a good job.
Growing up, our boys had to take their turn at doing dishes. I have pictures to prove it. Watching them took me right back to when I was forced into child labor as well. So sad.
I was accused once of using way too many dishes when cooking. This came from a sister helping me clean up after a family dinner. She’s right, but what are you going to do? When I cook, I like to get right in there which means rolling up the sleeves and using all that is at my disposal while music is blaring and I’m singing along at the top of my lungs. Besides, I don’t own all the stuff in my kitchen for nothing!
Every once in a while, I cook or bake something that takes days to get it all out of the pan. It’s either the sign of a really great meal or an uncontrolled burn. Yes, the latter does happen from time to time.
The one thing I really don’t enjoy washing—the blender or the food processor. No matter how careful, I end up with battle scars, and those little knicks can really bleed.
When we travel, we VRBO it a lot, and those places always have a dishwasher. I have to admit, they are a nice piece of equipment. Kind of like the clothes dryer we bought not too long ago after the one we had for thirty years died with a groan and a clunk. Get this, the new one has a wrinkle release button. I kid you not! What will they think of next?
Wow, I can do a whole article on washing dishes. Makes you wonder what exciting subject lies around the next corner.
