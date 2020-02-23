Years ago, my husband and I decided to go to Jamaica for our twenty-fifth anniversary. This is a story I've told often. What it says about me is either one of the following: I'm way too stubborn, or I have an overabundance of perseverance.
Here goes. We made the plans for the trip with dear friends of ours. This was in 2002, which plays an important part as the incidents unfold.
I, with the help of a travel agent, made all the arrangements for the four of us. We were to fly out of Minneapolis to Montego Bay, the flight leaving about 9 a.m. on a Saturday. We spent the night before at the Days Inn by the airport. Arriving early the next morning, we were all in line at the check-in counter when the attendant looked at my birth certificate and said, “You're not going to Jamaica today.” What?! I had been told by the travel agent that since 9/11 the previous year, our birth certificates needed a stamp to be valid. Well, I knew mine had a stamp, except what I didn't realize was that the stamp was from the hospital, not the state, as was required.
My husband and our friends stood by with sheer panic on their faces. I tried to argue, but a manager came over and said there was no way I was getting on that flight. I asked what my options were and was told that I needed to rectify the birth certificate, and the only other flights to Jamaica would be the next morning or the following Wednesday, provided I could get on standby. Being it was a Saturday, getting the correct birth certificate was nearly an impossibility. Even so, I told the others to get on the plane and I would make it there somehow. My husband didn't want to go, but our friends had never been out of the country before. I found the nearest phone, called a relative who worked for the county and asked if there was any way I could get someone to help me. She directed me to Judy Chizek at the Price County courthouse.
I called Judy at her home just as she was leaving for the day. She graciously agreed to go into the courthouse and get me a valid birth certificate and leave it for me at the Sheriff's office in Phillips. Okay, now I had to get that certificate to Minneapolis. I called my sister, Jacci, and explained what was happening. By this time, Tom and our friends were boarding the plane. Jacci agreed to go to Phillips, pick up the certificate, and meet me in Cameron. So now I needed the car, which was parked back at the Days Inn, a short way from the airport.
I hailed a taxi, made it back to the hotel, and then drove to Cameron, shaking all the way. If every piece of the puzzle didn't come together, Tom would be celebrating our anniversary on his own. Jacci and I showed up at nearly the same time. Thank goodness for family. We had a quick lunch and then I drove back to the cities. Since I had time to kill, I stopped at my other sister's home in Andover. It was there I decided to call the travel agent to let her know what was happening. Clearly, she was annoyed and mentioned that I had better have our marriage license to prove my current last name (Thank goodness we all use passports now, and how did we ever survive without cell phones?).
But oh boy, our marriage license was in our suitcase somewhere over the Caribbean Sea. The agent didn't think they would let me in the country with a copy, but it was my only option. This meant I had to be able to contact Tom and have him fax me a copy. This is where my resolve began to crack a bit. I left my sister's, ran a red light on a six lane highway, screeching to a halt in the midst of horns blowing and cars veering out of the way. Pulling over, I had a bit of a melt down before getting it together.
Unfortunately, this is where I have to take a break and continue the rest of the story next week. If you think this is the end of this travel horror story, oh no. Please stay tuned.
