My husband has gone from being a chick magnet to a tick magnet these days. Well, in my eyes he’s still a chick magnet. My kids would be rolling their eyes at this point. Anyway, my husband gets more ticks than anyone I know.
I’ve heard it said that this can be a result of the makeup of our body chemistry. It’s true. He and I can go for a walk in the woods and he’s fighting off the mosquitos and generally finds a tick, or two, or three, upon returning home. While I walk along barely bothered by the buzzing little annoyances, and rarely find a tick. “Check me for ticks” is a common phrase in our household, and it’s not said in flirtation.
When I work in my gardens, the bees buzz all around me, but never land. It’s like I am one with Mother Nature. Yes, that’s it. I am a child of the universe and therefore, the bugs and I are of one heart and soul. We coexist in perfect harmony. Either that, or they realize I’m keeping the flowers alive just for them.
I can’t remember the last time I was stung by a bee. Maybe I should be a beekeeper, although that might prove deadly for the guy I live with. He’d certainly have to stay on my good side should I decide to take up that hobby. Oh, who am I kidding? I’d defend him to the death against those yellow and black puffballs and their big old stingers.
You know, on one hand, I might be offended by the insect’s disinterest in me. Do they prefer him because he’s sweeter than I? I highly doubt it! No, that can’t be it.
Speaking of bugs, I saw the largest spider I’ve ever seen in my life years ago after we threw firewood into the basement. We finished our work downstairs, sat down in the living room for a rest, when down the hallway came this mammoth of a spider. This thing had a body the size of a fifty-cent piece and legs as thick as bamboo skewers (sorry, that’s the best I could come up with—we’re having shishkabobs for supper tonight). Anyway, I screamed, Tom jumped, and he caught it up in his tennis shoe that was sitting on the rug. It’s a matter of opinion as to which of us Mr. Spider was coming to visit. Could it have been me? Probably not. It was most likely coming for my better half, eyeing him up for dinner.
Tick Magnet
