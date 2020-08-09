I went for a walk last week on the trail along the Flambeau in Park Falls that leads to Hines Park. This isn’t a big deal for sure, and it wasn’t a long walk, but an unexpected source of memories followed me the whole way.
As I started out, heading north from Highway 182 just east of the bridge, I suddenly had a vision of the tall pines that at one time crowded the short driveway that led into what was once the old Park Falls swimming hole/pool.
As soon as I rounded the corner to where the place once was, I swear I could smell it — the water, the sun tan lotion, and that slight sulfur smell from the paper mill across the river. It was like I was ten years old all over again and after being dropped off, my sisters and I walking down that sort entrance to the pool, bare feet and towels dragging behind.
I had to stop my walk and just stare at the empty piece of ground that once provided so much fun for so many. Now, the area looks like a vacant lot behind the chain link fence.
Back in the day, from my memory, a creek off the Flambeau flowed into a pool of water, held back from returning to the river by a small dam over which we crossed to get to the playground with swings, a slide, and a merry-go-round. The northern end of the pool seemed nothing more than a pond. It was a bit mucky and reedy and that was where I learned the dog paddle, and the prone float. I prided myself on how long I could stick my tummy up through the water and float. These days, my tummy’s bigger and I can’t float for love or money. It’s just not fair.
Gradually, the pool got deeper, and the perimeter was lined with concrete. The middle was divided with a rope to keep us kiddies back from where the bigger kids hung around the diving board on the south end. Along the west, a long, narrow building served as the restrooms and changing area. It was green with white trim. Colorful beach towels lay scattered over the grass.
The area by the small dam intrigued me. We were warned it was deep there, over five feet and I was ever so proud when I was able to swim well enough to jump in there and paddle to the other side.
I stood there on the walking trail willing my eyes to see something of the past; a foundation, a depression in the earth from the pool, remnants of the dam or the playground. They were all there, but only in my mind.
I continued on my trek, but the long-ago echoes of laughter, splashing water, the percussion of the diving board and the calls of mothers warning us to behave trailed along beside me. In my mind, it’s one of those summer camp movies that evoke lovely feelings of nostalgia.
To be fair, the place was made from river water, so it was dark and we were able to bring in float toys, making safety a challenge. And there were some accidents, but it was a magical place for me. I think I was twelve when the city put in the pool we have now. That’s where our boys made memories.
On the way back from my short walk, I had to go back the same way just to experience the feeling all over again. And still, I stopped to look for any sign of what once was.
