Weather Alert

...LATE SEASON WINTER STORM TO AFFECT PARTS OF THE NORTHLAND THROUGH MONDAY... .A STRONG STORM SYSTEM WILL AFFECT PARTS OF NORTHWEST WISCONSIN TODAY THROUGH MONDAY. HEAVY, WET SNOW IS EXPECTED ACROSS NORTHWEST WISCONSIN WITH THE HIGHEST AMOUNTS OVER ASHLAND, IRON, AND PRICE COUNTIES, AND LOWER AMOUNTS FARTHER WEST. STRONG NORTH AND NORTHWEST WINDS MAY RESULT IN BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW IN OPEN AREAS LATE TONIGHT AND MONDAY. SNOW WILL END FROM SOUTHWEST TO NORTHEAST MONDAY INTO MONDAY NIGHT. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 PM CDT MONDAY... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 4 TO 11 INCHES, EXCEPT 6 TO 15 INCHES FOR NORTHERN IRON AND ASHLAND COUNTIES, AND 4 TO 6 INCHES FOR NORTHERN DOUGLAS AND BAYFIELD COUNTIES. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 35 MPH. * WHERE...SAWYER, PRICE, IRON, WASHBURN, BAYFIELD AND ASHLAND COUNTIES. THIS INCLUDES THE TRIBAL LANDS OF THE RED CLIFF BAND AND THE BAD RIVER RESERVATION. * WHEN...FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 PM CDT MONDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT TO IMPOSSIBLE. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MONDAY MORNING COMMUTE. SNOW MAY STICK TO TREES AND POWERLINES AND, WITH THE STRONG WINDS, MAY LEAD TO POWER OUTAGES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 511. ROAD CONDITIONS CAN ALSO BE FOUND AT 511MN.ORG FOR MINNESOTA OR 511WI.GOV FOR WISCONSIN. &&