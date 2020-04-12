And I'm not talking about the coronavirus! Let's put that one aside for a moment, shall we?
I mean those scurrilous, scummy, despicable, the worst of the worst that creep among us. Yes, I'm talking about litterbugs!
As I mentioned earlier, my husband and I made the rounds of several states. We enjoyed the aroma of dogwood blooming and freshly cut grass, the smell of the sea on a blustery day and southern apple fritters just out of the oven. We saw raging rivers, majestic mountains, golden fields and live oaks dripping with Spanish moss.
We also saw lots of garbage: plastic cups and bags, tires, a moldy mattress, cigarette butts, fast food bags and sheets of plastic.
It was disappointing to be sure. In fact, it was maddening. It was in the ‘70s, I think, that a commercial came out against litter featuring a Native American with a tear running down his face. Today, that may be looked upon as racist or politically incorrect. I don't know, but it was powerful and effective. I wanted us all to feel as deeply for the land as that gentleman had.
The worst of the states was North Carolina. I hate to say that because my son and grand kiddos live there, but it's the truth. The North Carolinians were some of the most gracious and friendly that we came upon and the landscape some of the best, yet their state is in a state of neglect as far as the garbage goes. And it's not just along the freeway. At one point, we took back roads to another community to see our grandson's track meet. The trash that choked the ditches was disturbing to say the least. They do have small signs warning of a fine, but the evidence suggests that they aren't being read. North Carolina has spent much in landscaping with bushes and trees along their roadways, and I'm sure when all those magnolias bloom it's spectacular, but the garbage collecting at the base of it all is distracting. At least for me.
The cleanest in our travels, by far, was Alabama. Now, to be fair, we didn't take many back roads there, but what we did see was refreshing. Alabama has large signs up along the freeways kindly asking travelers to please not litter, and 'let's keep our Alabama beautiful'. As Southerners do so well, the request was very gracious and polite. And I believe it's working.
I paid particular attention as we crossed into this blessed state of ours and came away very proud of Wisconsin. Sure, there's some litter along the freeway, but very, very little compared to what I've seen. And what I did see appeared to be detritus that blew out of the backs of trucks, not deliberately thrown. Wisconsin has the Adopt a Highway program. Kudos to whomever came up with that idea! Besides that, we have signs out as well. Way to go, Cheeseheads!
I don't know what makes one feel they are entitled to fling their trash onto our fine land, but they do and it's upsetting. I realize sometimes it's done unintentionally, such as when a pop can flies out of the back of a pickup, but when it happens, get out of your vehicle, bend over, and pick it up. It's not hard. And thank you to all those that adopt a highway, work for the sanitation department, and anyone else that takes the time to keep our Wisconsin clean.
You know what? I'm going to send letters to those states and try to rattle their cages a bit. Let's see, the Governor, Department of Tourism, Highway Department, etc. Beware the mighty pen (or email)!
