You all know I love food. There’s the warm, cozy tastes of autumn and winter that stretch some into spring. After all, we always get that last bit of snow in May. But now, it’s June and we’ve been hit with a heat wave. And along with summer come the foods I look forward to all year long.
Corn on the cob is a special favorite. Of course, one could buy it in the grocery store all year long, but it’s best when it comes straight from the farm. Many a summer picnic was spent enjoying that crunchy sweetness and wiping butter off our drippy chins between jumps in and out of the lake. One bite these days, brings me right back to Grandma and Grandpa’s place on the lake, the music of his accordion and whisper of the breeze in the pines.
Speaking of drippy chins, watermelon is a summertime staple. That sweet, melt-in-your mouth goodness probably says summer better than any other food. It’s so good I have been known to pass over dessert for a wedge of pink yumminess. Watermelon is something I can’t get enough of, but again, my system only allows so much. Some people eat their watermelon with salt. Not I, but I don’t judge. I totally understand a need for salt (cucumbers, radishes, celery).
Honestly, anything cooked on a grill is delish. Grilled corn is my favorite, but shish kabobs come in a close second. I haven’t gotten out the skewers yet, but plan to shortly. I push small pieces of beef or chicken on them alternately with onions, mushrooms, grape tomatoes, and green peppers. In the words of Mr. Food on channel twelve, ‘Oooo, it’s so good!”
Staying true to our Wisconsin roots, brats, sauerkraut, and a brew make for a festive treat. Although, if I’m to be truthful, give a an old fashioned hot dog any day. And it has to have the works.
My rhubarb plants are nearly depleted. We’ve had rhubarb pie, bars, crisp and cheesecake. Our digestive systems have given us fair warning that they have had enough, so now there’s frozen packets of it all in the freezer. As kids we’d pull up a stalk, cover it in sugar, and chow down.
Summer is the time of fresh berries just waiting to be plucked and savored. We have blackberries galore at our place. Raspberries aren’t quite so plentiful, and I wish they were. Years ago, I planted strawberries in a corner of our garden, and they took off like crazy. Soon, they were invading nearly the entire space. I had more than I knew what to do with. Unfortunately, they petered out after a few years, and I was sad to see them go. My gardening skills have improved somewhat, so I just might need to get new plants and give them their own special space. A few years in a row we ventured to Bayfield to pick blueberries. A very enjoyable way to spend an afternoon. I’m not sure if I look forward more to the picking of the berries or eating them.
Okay, summer isn’t summer without ice cream, and I’ll take most any flavor but licorice. Gray/black ice cream doesn’t do it for me. Now, put a bucket of coconut almond fudge in front of me and I’m a goner.
Enjoy these warm, lazy days and I hope all the summertime treats you dream of find their way to you.
