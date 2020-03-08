This time of the year, when spring enters into a tug of war with the remnants of Old Man Winter, I can't help but think of our northern lakes and summers past. Of course, we northern Wisconsinites know this is a contest of seasons that will last for a few months, at least.
Set aside that nasty old Seasonal Depression and travel down memory lane with me. When we were young, our grandparents owned Whispering Pines Resort in Phillips on Cemetery Road. I know, not the best advertisement for a vacation destination, and to get there, one had to pass tipping tombstones and faded plastic flowers. Still and all, Grandpa and Grandma did a good business. Whispering Pines was the prize at the end of that sadly-named road.
Before the Downburst of '77, the place was crowded with stately pines and where there was lawn, Gram crowded in vegetable gardens, rows of rhubarb, and flower beds spilling over with color. And oh, the fun we had there.
We kids flailed in the water, jumped off the dock, and a daring few swam the channel. We succeeded, by the way. A feat that still makes me, a definite non-athlete, swell with pride. Grandpa let us take his old row boats out and we'd row, bundled in our bright orange life jackets, as far as our arms would take us while remaining in view of the resort. At suppertime we'd stand on the dock and yell as loud as we could for Grandpa to motor his boat in for a meal of Grandma's fried fish, or chicken or polish sausage. It was a special adventure to be able to stay overnight in one of the non-occupied cabins. The smallest cabin had a sign over the door: “The Honeymoon Cabin.” For some reason, that small wooden sign made that cabin the favorite.
Before the big storm hit, with subsequent flooding, there was a small bay that curved into the resort and spilled into a creek over which Grandpa built an arched bridge over to more of Grandma's gardens. We'd trip across that bridge and look for frogs. Finding a bullfrog was a real prize. We'd carry them around, freaking out the little kids and our mothers, or just watch them jump here and there.
Sunday picnics at Whispering Pines were the best. Grandpa sat under the pines with his accordion and a cup of Kahlua, his music drifting across the water and mingling with the sigh of the pines. Grandma stood at the grill roasting ears of corn, the scent sweet upon the air, allowing us to eat as many as we could squeeze into our tummies. In between cobs, we jumped in and out of the water splashing and giggling until the temp dipped and we stood in the lawn dripping, wrapped in towels, teeth chattering, gooseflesh aplenty, toes and fingers blue and shriveled.
Now, Grandma and Grandpa's house is no longer there, being replaced by another cabin, the pine trees that made it through the storm are gone, as is the bay, swallowed by silt, and the bridge finally gave in to age and weather. Grandma's gardens have long grown over or were plowed under. Once in a great while I still travel down Cemetery Road to where the resort is run by a different name. It's not the same, but then there are few places where time truly stands still. That's why memory is so important.
With all of that being said, bundle up. Winter's not through with us yet, but spring and summer are lurking in the shadows waiting for their moment to shine. I promise.
