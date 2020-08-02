All this time staying around home has got me reminiscing about summer vacations of the past and all the fun we had — and wishing we could do it all again.
Our first summer vacation with the kids was out to South Dakota to see Mount Rushmore and camp in the Black Hills. We took off in our Chevy S10 with the slide through window between the cab and truck bed so the kids could go back and forth and play with their toys during the long trip. It was so terribly hot, we stopped once to let them jump in a river because the air conditioning was having a hard time keeping up.
We stopped at the Corn Palace and Wall Drug where the boys had their picture taken on a stuffed bucking bronco. This was the same stuffed flea-bitten bunch of fur my parents took pictures of my sisters and I on so many years ago. That poor animal, if it’s still in use today, must be down to the bones by now.
We were hiking around the Badlands, marveling at the landscape when a small little voice in the distance said, “Look at me.” Uh oh, where was Billy? Sure enough, while we were taking it all in, he crawled up to the top of a mountain of stone, and was waving at us, a speck against the blue sky. So much for keeping an eye on your kids! Tom had to crawl up and bring him down.
In Keystone, we took a ride on the 1880’s train. Now, I might have said this was a bit of a snooze, even the kids were bored after a while, but then an event happened that we’ll never forget. The train suddenly screeched to a halt and upon sticking our heads out to look ahead we saw people running from every direction. A toddler was spotted sitting in the middle of the tracks up ahead with a yellow lab standing over her. The little girl had wondered off in the early morning from her home and a search party had been dispatched. Thank heavens the conductor noticed her in time, probably because of her loyal dog standing guard. The sound of the train coming to a stop, alerted the searchers and they descended upon the tracks in droves.
We camped just below Rushmore for a few nights, then moved to Custer. We pitched our tent in a campground on the side of the mountain overlooking the town. The scenery was unbelievable and at night we could nearly reach out and touch the stars.
Crazy Horse Mountain was so majestic. I heard some talk a few weeks ago that work should be halted on that as a it may offend the Indian nation. Well, I can’t speak for them, but this work was begun by a white man to honor the Indian and we came away with a new respect for them. SO, I hope this doesn’t come to pass.
One afternoon we took a long ride through Custer Park. The kids named one of the buffalo ‘Big Cheese’, and although we remained in our vehicle and a long distance away, it seemed Big Cheese was in every herd we saw. The highlight for the boys were the donkeys that came right up to the pickup and stuck their heads in through our open windows. Not long after, Tommy barfed up his lunch and it was time to get out of the truck for a while.
Oh, those wonderful old memories! Gosh, it’s good to haul them out once in a while.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.