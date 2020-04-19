The windows need washing, the light fixtures cleaning, floors washed, curtains cleaned and the dust blown out from nearly everywhere. And I just don't have the motivation.
When the sun shines, I want to be out in the yard raking or cleaning out flower beds. When it's cloudy and nasty, I want to hole up inside and read a book or watch a movie, start a new series on Netflix or read a magazine. I should be coming up with all kinds of projects, but alas, I'm not.
So far this isolation thing isn't working for me.
I had planned on working a puzzle while winter was still trying to hang on, but haven't. I have been reading a few good books and playing some solitaire, but mostly, I've just been a slug.
I keep thinking one of these days I'm going to wake up revitalized, rejuvenated, and just itching to get to work. Gosh, I hope that happens soon.
My fear is that soon the weather will warm and the sun will be more than a casual acquaintance and I will turn all my attention to the outdoors. Then, before I know it, fall will be here and the spring cleaning will still be waiting its turn.
Actually, last week the sun did shine one day and I just had to get outside. I dug through the wet, mushy leaves covering one of my flower beds to find delicate new shoots pushing upward. Can't tell you what that did for my frame of mind. Spring isn't just a nice idea, it actually might happen!
Then I moved on to where I have tiger lilies coming up only to find the rabbit my husband has been feeding on them, which brought out the Liquid Fence way too soon. Speaking of Bugs, he or she has violated the little apple tree I planted last fall. Only time will tell if it's dead or not. Of course, I don't think the deer are all that innocent, no matter how doe-eyed they look at me.
Anyway, back to the house. It's not that I've completely lost all semblance of ambition. I made a mean spiced maple cheesecake the other day. Oh, my heavens, did the house smell good. Using whipping cream and maple syrup, I cooked up a sauce for over the top.
Oh, and then I also made a crockpot full of corn and potato chowder, and baked two loaves of bread. I also dug out my Instant Pot and made beef for Philly beefsteak sandwiches. As you can see, we are eating quite high on the hog lately. I guess that's where my energy has taken me, but it needs to stop. I certainly don't want to have to exercise all the added fat away.
Yes, I know it's all a matter of choice. Waiting for the Good Witch Annie Ambition to knock on my door is a waste of time. So, tonight I plan to get a good night’s sleep and wake up full of vim and vigor to tackle that which has been patiently waiting. Yep. I will.
