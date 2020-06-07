Have you ever noticed that some of the best times in life come along unplanned? That allowing spontaneity can be a gift?
A year ago, last April we, with our youngest son, met the oldest son and his family in Ashville, North Carolina for a long weekend. Now, there was much planning for this trip, but the best part of it was something that happened by chance.
We took a drive along the Blue Ridge Parkway and coming upon Sliding Rock Falls, decided to get out and take a look. Here was this mountainous flat rock that the water was cascading down in great glassy sheets. This rock was massive. It spilled into a pool at the bottom before sluicing through rocks to continue the course of the river. Our grandson, Jack, whipped off his shirt and said, “I’m going down.” Before we could utter a protest, he’d crossed the shallow river, climbed up the other side, and came slipping down the water fall. Well, that’s all it took for our youngest granddaughter, Lauren (our little daredevil), to follow her brother up the side and, fully clothed, came sloshing down.
The pool at the bottom was about eight feet deep, ice-cold, and both kids ‘whoo-hooed’ as they were thrust into it, then, spitting and sputtering, swam to the shallow end before climbing up again. Well, then Anna, the oldest of the three joined in along with our two boys, everyone in their clothes. It was a joyous time as we cheered them on, laughing at their antics.
Once it was time to call it a day, they were all blue and shivering to beat the band. We had to turn on the heat in the car and the seats became a soggy mess, but it was SO worth it.
Many years ago, as we took our boys to South Dakota on a vacation. The temp soared to nearly one hundred as we made our way through the state and the air conditioning was having a time keeping up. To give the vehicle a rest, we stopped in a park by a river along the freeway. As we sought shelter in the shade, I suggested the boys take a dip in the river. I thought it a bit odd that on such a scorcher of a day, no one else was in the water, but our boys jumped in wearing only their underwear and had a blast splashing and swimming about. It wasn’t until they got out that we saw they were black from their chests. They looked like two little river monsters emerging from the deep to terrorize the village. It was a bit shocking, and concerning, as we assumed it was silt. We ushered them into the bathrooms and rinsed them off, threw the underwear away, and continued on our trip.
Yes, spontaneity can bite you at times.
Then there were the times at Potato Falls in Gurney and Black River Harbor in the UP where we unexpectedly came upon water that looked too good not to jump in.
We’re maybe not as spontaneous as we’d like to be, but there have been those times when great memories have been made. Maybe we should carry swimsuits more often.
