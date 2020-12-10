Just one look at our Christmas tree and you will surely notice I am sentimental to the point of ridiculousness. Honestly, I could tell a story about nearly every ornament on our tree.
First off, and most important, are the ornaments my kids made in school, scouts and Sunday school. Meaning the ones with their cute little faces, full of innocence and excitement for the season, looking back at me. These ornaments are starting to show their age, so I treat them very gently, but they are a treasure to be sure.
The top of the tree, rather than adorned with the customary star, is a gaggle of angels my mother made over the years. There are angels made of macaroni, and tulle, and shiny foil and ribbon. One is an angel made of seashells from Hawaii, the result of a very special trip. It's like a heavenly little choir just waiting to belt out a tune.
My Grandma Loula made a Christmas stocking for me after I was born. It's red and white felt with a Santa, a sleigh, reindeer and a Christmas tree. The colors are beginning to fade, some to yellow. It’s nothing too fancy, but one of my most precious possessions. I had it dry cleaned only once and don't plan to do it again. Waiting for it to come back from the cleaners, I was a bundle of nerves until I had it in hand once again.
My Grandma Morrison crocheted white snowflakes for the church bazaar every year. I don't know if she realized I was the one buying them up, or most of them. I've got them on the tree and hanging on a window. Even gave some to my kids. I also have a few of the antique ornaments she hung on her tree and I remember her handling them with such care.
At the Czech Fest in Phillips each year, I buy a beautiful ornament from a vendor there. We have strong Czech blood running through us, and I love these ornaments. You maybe wouldn't know they were made in 'the old country' by looking at them, but they remind me of our heritage and my collection continues to grow.
I have many ornaments that are the leftovers from a gift shop venture I dipped my toe in several years ago; wooden stars wrapped in decorative wire, rustic country sheep, and painted wooden candy canes. The tree skirt also came from the shop. It's a quilted piece with snowmen in fanciful fabric designs. All of it represents a time in my life when I took a chance by trying something new and had a wonderful experience.
My first year living away from my family I had nothing to decorate our meager little apartment. My Mom sent me a, ornament kit that I could create. They were gold and red orbs that I adorned with ribbon, fancy beads, and sequins provided. I still have those and remember how much fun I had. They dressed up the place so nicely.
So, there you have it. These things may not mean much to anyone else, but they give me great comfort as the lights twinkle and I gaze upon the tree.
What in your home makes you stop and think of times past, holidays long gone, people that have made a difference in your life? Whether you decorate for the holiday or not, I hope you can find something in your humble abode that gives you comfort. Merry Christmas!
