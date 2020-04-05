Terri Kaiser

Part of my isolation time has been spending time on Ancestry.com. I actually sent in one of those DNA kits about a year ago, but never really followed up on the information they have available until now. As Ancestry's technology improves, I receive updates as to the accuracy of my results. Here is the muddle that is me: Eastern Europe and Russia, including Czech, Slovak, Poland and Lithuania, 51%; Germanic Europe 29%; England, Wales, Northwestern Europe 15%; Ireland and Scotland 2%; Sweden 2%; European Jewish 1%; and less than 1% from the Baltics.

The Eastern Europe part wasn't a shock. I've always known I have strong Czech blood coursing through me on both sides of the family, but Russian? I never thought of that. In fact, and this is so intriguing, I have DNA from an island off the northern coast of Russia. What?! How can they get that specific? That's a head-scratcher.

Actually, for the amount of Czech within my family, it was surprising to see the number was only 51%. I would have expected more toward 75%. After all, my sisters and I were raised on kolache and houska, and heard spatterings of Bohemian in our grandparents’ language (it took until I was an adult to realize most of the time Grandma was swearing — I'm a bit slow). We heard references to the 'Old Country' (Czechoslovakia) and lots of polka music that we associated with that heritage. But only 51%?

The Germanic Europe number was interesting as I never once thought of myself as German. I suppose it makes perfect sense since those countries are all in such close proximity.

Now, my Grandpa Morrison always said his roots were English and Irish, so I was very happy to see that included in the results. What I didn't expect was that Scottish roots were only listed as a mere 2%. My understanding was that Morrison derived in Scotland, but I have since learned that it could have come from either England, Ireland or Scotland. Gosh, I'm learning so much!

The pleasant surprises were 2% Swedish and 1% European Jewish. I had never expected these results, but they put a smile on my face for no other reason than how interesting our makeup can be. Just to think I may be a little Scandinavian is just plain fun. And Jewish, well this tells me how complicated our makeup can be; not just a mix of nationalities, but of races and religions. It tells me that we can incorporate so much into our daily lives that is intrinsic to who we really are.

I realize I am using the words interesting and surprising quite often here. As I have said, some of the results were expected, others, not so much. But all together, it's me.

Now, I am delving into the stories behind all of this and building my family tree. What is really neat is that as I add people to my tree, I get these little leaves that tell me this person has shown up on another person's tree. It's an ongoing story.

Great-Great-Grandfather Morrison was a fruit farmer in southern Michigan who fought in the Civil War and later was a pastor, dying at age forty-eight. I am also a descendant of the Tiffanys of New York. My Great-Grandmother Morrison delivered mail on horseback, sometimes with a child along for the ride. Great-Grandmother Padour came over to this country on a ship as a young woman to an arranged marriage in St. Paul, Minnesota. I could go on and on.

Ancestry provided me with a list of people that have similar DNA strands as me. Currently, I have been messaging with two distant cousins. We are exchanging and comparing information and finding relationships we didn't know we had.

I am just barely scraping the surface of this and it's a bit daunting to realize how much there is to learn, but it's a great pastime for a rainy day, or a pandemic. Chipping away at the puzzle is so satisfying and enjoyable. Who knows what lurks out there!

