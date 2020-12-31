Yes, poor old 2020 will go down in history as a year many will not want to remember.
January started out like any other year, full of promise and resolutions, plans to socialize and travel, attend weddings and festivals, and watch with hopeful eyes what the new year may bring.
By February, not so much. We were being schooled in a few new words, such as coronavirus and COVID. Words we never wanted to learn, but there they were. Everywhere. If you didn’t watch the news, one might be able to pretend they didn’t exist, for a while.
In March, my husband and I were in Tennessee when the virus reached a fevered pitch and there was talk of closing state borders. What?! We packed our bags and hightailed it back to good ol’ Wisconsin. Surely, by summer, life would settle down.
Well, in May we met a man named George Floyd and racial tension exploded in barbaric violence. As a result, we heard a phrase I never thought possible. Defund the Police. Defund? Really? The answer needed, in my opinion, was just the opposite. New policies and support to handle drug and mental health issues.
So 2020, you mean to tell us that a deadly virus and economic fallout wasn’t enough? We now have racial unrest and violence. Oh, and schools closed. Never thought I’d see that.
The summer dragged on and we watched festivals, vacations, and weddings cancel in rapid succession. Even our dear, old Flambeau Rama here in Park Falls, had to take a break. A depressing state of affairs, indeed.
And, sadly, losing a loved one also meant losing the chance to say a proper goodbye for all of those touched by that life. Mourners had to learn to grieve on their own. A brutal result of a brutal year.
For those of us tucked away in northern Wisconsin, there were times some thought this whole virus thing was much ado about nothing. After all, folks died from the flu every year. Could this really be that bad? Was it all media hype?
Nope, it wasn’t. Soon our safety bubble burst and coronavirus came marching, slowly, insidiously, up through the state. Kicking and screaming, we were pulled into the global pandemic. It’s a scary ride and I want to get off.
God bless those of you in health care. Let us never take you for granted again.
I miss my kids and grandkids. FaceTime on the computer just doesn’t cut it. I want big bear hugs and sloppy smooches on the cheek. I want to annoy my kids in person, see how tall the grandkids are getting and embarrass them in public.
Oh sure, there have been good things that happened this year. Babies were born; a few tiny weddings took place. Some of us learned new skills while we waited inside our homes for normalcy to return. But normalcy hasn’t returned. Not yet.
And I won’t touch on the election. I promise. Well, okay, it was a mess. ‘Nuff said.
Borrowing from the song by Percy Mayfield, all I can say to 2020 is, ‘Hit the road Jack, and don’t you come back no more, no more, no more, no more!’
