The garden is in and the flower beds weeded, lawn mowed and flower pots filled. Time for a little relaxation.
A group of family and friends and I decided to kayak and camp on the Flambeau. The weather was comfortable, the sun shining high, and best of all, the bugs were at a minimum.
It was my first time out this year and I’m a bit embarrassed it took me so long to dust off the kayak and get it down to the river.
Settling down inside the kayak was a feeling of ‘ahhh, it’s summer.’ Breathing was deeper, calmer and that initial glide upon the waves as the paddles dipped, felt like freedom. Water has always had that effect on me.
Together, we pushed against the current heading east, pulling over near shore by a neighboring farm to say hello to the cows grazing along the water and steer clear of the longhorn. We passed floating logs covered with turtles working on their tans. My sister counted 23. Then we pushed on to revisit the shoreline where sister Kathi and her husband Todd were married some time ago on a similarly beautiful day.
For a time, we pulled up close together and just floated side by side to visit. Loons sang, ducks floated by ignoring our presence, and Canada geese strutted on shore. Soon, it was decided to head back to camp. Now, I would have thought the trip back would be a piece of cake as we were heading with the current, but we had to work to get back. I can say, it felt good to use my shoulders and arms again.
As the ride came to an end, there’s that familiar thought, ‘how in the world am I going to get out of this thing?’ Yes, I moved along side of the dock full of hope, but expecting it’s going to be a trial. Sure enough, I push the nose of the kayak up to the shore as much as I can, grab onto the dock, and there it is. That red flag that says, ‘you really think you can do this?’ With a deep, fortifying breath, I attempt to heft myself out of the kayak and onto the dock, except that the kayak goes one way and my scrawny arms are saying, ‘are you kidding me?’ My getting out of a kayak is not a pretty sight. I think the others were thinking they should have bet on whether I’d end up in the drink or not. Well, I made it, but only with the help of offered hands. Time to get back in shape, but after all, this was only the first excursion of the year.
Back at camp, we took a break for refreshments before heading out again, this time in the opposite direction. We crossed Smith Lake, pulled up at the beach and took a walk through the campground visiting with friends who were picnicking or camping before heading back across the lake to our campsite.
We built a big fire, got the grill going, put on some music and settled back for a meal of shishkabobs and pistachio pie. How’s that for roughing it?
As the fire danced and spit, and the sun slipped behind the forest, we visited, laughed, and enjoyed the beautiful moon. At one point, I checked my phone to see the time was 1:30am. How did that happen? The others didn’t believe me, but it was true. I guess losing total track of time is a good marker that a wonderful time was had by all. I can’t say the last time my eyeballs were still open at that time of the night/morning other than a restless night of sleep.
