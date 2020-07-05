Normally, I would write about movies in the dead of winter when there’s nothing better than a good movie, a warm blanket, and a bowl of popcorn. But lately, I’ve been catching some good oldies and days it’s just too hot to be outside.
Our boys, I swear, can recite the movie 'What About Bob' from beginning to end. Bill Murray and Richard Dreyfuss are perfect in their rolls as the neurotic patient and the arrogant psychiatrist. When we were visiting our son and his three kids in March, the kids requested 'What About Bob' for movie night. Those apples didn’t fall too far from the tree! We all cuddled up and, with our bowls of popcorn, we laughed ourselves silly. There's just nothing better than when Bob meets 'the fam' and ends up spending the night.
When our grandkiddos come to visit, I love to pull out ‘Bambi’ and ‘The Jungle Book.’ They are duly impressed that I know the words to every song in ‘The Jungle Book’, although at this point, I think they simply tolerate me as I sing along. We’ve seen it five or six times and now that two of them are teenagers it’s probably time to send them to the vault.
Among my favorites are the two Grumpy Old Men movies. Sure, it may be a bit far-fetched that Jack Lemon and Walter Matthau could end up with Ann-Margaret and Sophia Loren, but the journey is hilarious. And the best part is old Mr. Gustafson who lives on beer and bacon, and still refers to his seventy-ish son as a kid. I think this movie resonates with me as much as it does is because I see my grandfathers in all three men. I could watch them over and over.
I don't know how many times I've watched 'Gone with the Wind'. I can't help myself. Whenever it's on, I have to watch at least some of it. Scarlett, as nasty as she is, just warms my little heart. And Rhett, well, need I say more? How Scarlett longed for the love of skinny, boring Ashley Wilkes is beyond me.
I am also a bit of a nut for 'The Wizard of Oz'. I think I catch something new every time I see it. I think a ride with those flying monkeys would have been a hoot, or to hang with Glinda the Good Witch. I don’t understand why Dorothy had to rush off from Munchkin land right away. It looked like a great place to spend a long weekend.
If you’re a romantic, I highly recommend 'A Walk in the Clouds'. Keanu Reeves happens upon a damsel in distress aboard a bus and gets roped into pretending he’s her husband. All of the characters are wonderful and you won’t want to say goodbye. The setting of their winery and the landscape is breathtaking. It's just a feel-good story.
Speaking of romantic/feel-good movies, you have to see ‘While you were Sleeping’. It’s a crazy sequence of misunderstandings with characters that will make you smile from beginning to end. And if you love to cook there’s ‘The Hundred Foot Journey’ and ‘Julie and Julia.’ And ‘Something’s Gotta Give’ for a good belly laugh. And don’t forget ‘Forrest Gump’ and ‘Mrs. Doubtfire.’ Classics!
So, that’s the run-down of my favorite movies. I hope I’ve jogged your memory for the movies you like best. Keep a list of your favorites handy for those rainy days or days so hot you could melt like the Wicked Witch of Oz.
