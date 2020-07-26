Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN DULUTH MN HAS ISSUED A * FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR... SOUTH CENTRAL ASHLAND COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN WISCONSIN... NORTHWESTERN PRICE COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN... SOUTHERN SAWYER COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN WISCONSIN... * UNTIL 1045 AM CDT. * AT 751 AM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED THUNDERSTORMS PRODUCING HEAVY RAIN ACROSS THE WARNED AREA. UP TO THREE INCHES OF RAIN HAVE ALREADY FALLEN THIS MORNING OVER THE WARNED AREA. FLASH FLOODING IS ONGOING OR EXPECTED TO BEGIN SHORTLY. HAZARD...FLASH FLOODING CAUSED BY THUNDERSTORMS. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...FLOODING OF SMALL CREEKS AND STREAMS, URBAN AREAS, HIGHWAYS, STREETS AND UNDERPASSES AS WELL AS OTHER DRAINAGE AND LOW LYING AREAS. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... CHIPPEWA FLOWAGE EAST, CHIPPEWA FLOWAGE WEST, WINTER, RADISSON, EXELAND, COUDERAY, NEW POST, CHIEF LAKE ON CHIPPEWA FLOWAGE, EDGEWATER, OJIBWA, CONNORS LAKE, RESERVE, LAC COURTE OREILLES RESERVATION, DEER LAKE, LORETTA, BLAISDELL LAKE, CHIPPEWA LAKE, BUTTERNUT LAKE, LAC COURTE OREILLES, AND CHIEF LAKE. ADDITIONAL RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF AROUND ONE INCH ARE POSSIBLE IN THE WARNED AREA. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. STAY AWAY OR BE SWEPT AWAY. RIVER BANKS AND CULVERTS CAN BECOME UNSTABLE AND UNSAFE. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED