Raising boys can be a challenge. Now, I don't know what it's like to raise girls, but I do know what it's like to grow up in a house full of girls. I'll take the boys - a bit less drama. Well, maybe a different kind of drama.
My husband and I were lucky that we didn't have to deal with broken bones or anything too life-threatening with our two boys, but as much as I hated to see them grow up, the neighborhood, I am sure, breathed a collective sigh of relief.
Between the two of them, they took out three mailboxes that we know of, and this on their bikes. Yep. To hear them tell it, they were riding along, nice as you please, when the mailboxes came out of nowhere. Now, I believe, the real problem was that they were easily distracted. The youngest showed up at the door one afternoon gasping for breath and holding his middle. I nearly had a stroke waiting for him to spit out the details - another mailbox.
Then there was the time the oldest collided with a neighbor's dog. The little thing came running out of the bushes and he clipped it with his bike. The doggie in question, thankfully, didn't have any major injuries, but our son sacrificed the skin off one shoulder. This one required a trip to the ER.
Speaking of the ER, we made a quick trip there one day with the hamster. No, not for the hamster, but it bit one of the boys, then rolled over and died. It was questionable as to who infected whom, but not taking any chances, we jumped in the car to the ER with Fluffy in a box. The poor little guy (the animal) was sent in for testing and our son received a good cleaning of his wound. Fluffy's demise was a mystery, but nothing contagious.
Then there was the incident of the parked car. On his way to school one day, the oldest hit a parked car on his bike. I wouldn't have known except that a witness called to make sure he was okay. Seems he hit the back end of a parked car and the force flung him head over tea kettle into the air. I then had to call the school to see if he had shown up alive. He had, and assured me he was okay, but upon seeing him that evening, I think he was lying. The bike was never the same, but that was a small thing.
For the amount of time the boys were on ATV's and snowmobiles, we luckily had only one incident. My husband and the youngest were coming down our road on snowmobiles when our son got going too fast and because of the icy conditions, couldn't stop. He tried to brake but only picked up speed, careening through the yard, and colliding with a huge snowbank which sent both he and the machine skyward. As if in slow motion, I watched from the kitchen window as the machine went one direction and he the other. Thankfully, nothing broken, nothing punctured or ruptured, just a few more gray hairs for Mom and Dad.
Now, put a basketball in the hands of the oldest and he was as graceful as a gazelle on the court and could pitch a baseball like no one's business. The youngest, well, his grace was seen in front of an audience in forensics or FBLA, and now he does this for a living.
Surviving the obstacle course that is childhood is a feat to be sure. I think of my own skinned knees, bumps and bruises, the times I cracked my noggin on trees and blacktop, and wonder how I made it through. Now that my boys are adults, I still worry, but happily, that's all part of the job. But sometimes I wonder about those head injuries of mine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.