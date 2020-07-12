Let’s play lumberjack lingo. This comes from a book by L.G. Sorden, written back in 1969. Now, these terms certainly weren’t used by all. This is a collection of slang used across many camps in northern Wisconsin. It’s a great book with stories and drawings as well.
First off, do you know a one-armed Pete? Maybe he lived in the lumber camps way back, or was a decorated war veteran, or just plain had one arm. Well, you would be wrong. A one-armed Pete is a water pump. Never heard that one before, but I could use a one-armed Pete for my garden.
My grandpa was, for a time, a gyppo. This is a logger that bounced between the camps for work. These are also the same as a chin-whiskered jobber. My grandpa did, in fact, have a chin with whiskers, so I like this one. He also had several hayburners over the years (big horses) which were his pride and joy.
A driver of oxen teams could be known as a bull puncher, bull skinner or a bull whacker. Geez, those poor oxen. The prune burner was the blacksmith; the top man or bull of the woods was the boss; a crumb boss and his crumb chaser were the camp cook and his helper, the barn boss had the responsibility of the horses; a peaver was a log driver who rolled the logs from the bank or an obstruction in the river; and a buck beaver was the boss of the crew cutting trees to brush a new road.
A blackbird meant a man proficient in riding logs down the river, a flume walker was the jack keeping the log flowing through a flume, a Judy coon was a raft used to float the logs across a lake, and timber pirates stole logs as they floated down river.
Blackjack is coffee. Flapjacks are pancakes. To “roll the guff” was to share a conversation. Cootie cages, or flops, referred to the bunks in the bunkhouse, “giver ‘er snoose” meant to hurry it up, a Jemmy John was a handcar and the juicery a saloon.
Okay, let’s see what I can do with this.
Lumberjack John, a chin-whiskered jobber, working the Roddis Line, walked into camp ready to hit it hard. As he made his way to the top man, he stopped for a drink at the one-armed Pete, waved to the bull whacker and the prune burner, and went straight to the barn boss. Now, John wasn’t a flume walker or a peaver or a blackbird, and never used a Judy coon, but if he saw a timber pirate, oh, there’d be heck to pay. John was perfectly happy working the hayburners, sometimes following the buck beaver, and could give ‘er snoose from sunrise to sunset. At the end of the day, the crumb boss and his crumb chaser served a meal fit for a king. The lumberjacks would then settle in to roll the guff and make plans to take the Jemmy John to the juicery on the weekend. Then it was time to crawl into their cootie cages, or their flops, and try to sleep to the song of the wolves. The next day, after a strong cup of blackjack and a stack of flapjacks, it was back at ‘er again with dreams of one day being a bull of the woods.
