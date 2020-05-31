Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM CDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...OVERNIGHT TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 32 DEGREES AND LIGHT WINDS WILL CREATE CONDITIONS FAVORABLE FOR FROST. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHWEST WISCONSIN AND EAST CENTRAL, NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST MINNESOTA. * WHEN...FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM CDT SUNDAY. * IMPACTS...FROST COULD KILL SENSITIVE OUTDOOR VEGETATION IF LEFT UNCOVERED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM FROST DAMAGE. &&