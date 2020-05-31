It was with great excitement that my family loaded up the car to head north every Saturday night through the summer months to ABC Raceway in Ashland to watch my dad race. The closer we got, the patter of my little heart quickened in anticipation. It was race time!
My dad, Rich Morrison, raced many years, but finished his career driving the Lucky 7 car in the unique Six Cylinder class for Jim and Bonnie Berndt of Marengo. We never had more fun than watching the Lucky 7 cross that finish line to the cheers of the crowd. Of course, we also cheered the local Price County racers as well. We've been fans of the Bogdanovics, Spaceks, and Andersons and all the others as well.
Dad was so enthralled with racing, and his need for speed, that in nineteen fifty-nine he used his father's bulldozer to help make a track at Singer's farm east of Park Falls, called D&B Speedway. It was a 'run what you brung' track that saw lots of action and gave locals a chance to blow off steam on Sunday afternoons. On Wednesday nights he raced at the Phillips Fairgrounds.
Now, I realize car racing is not for everyone. I get it. Unless you know the drivers and some of their histories, you're not fully invested in who wins, who spins out who, which racer sends which into the wall, who's leading in points, and who works hardest to get that win.
My sisters and I grew up amid the rumble of motors, the aroma of oil and gas, the cheering and booing, and the massive percussion of the cars upon the track as they made their way to the finish line. We knew some of the drivers and their reputations for clean driving, or not so clean driving. We had our favorites, and those we'd rather see pitched off the track.
One of my earliest memories of Dad's racing was sitting on a blanket on the hill overlooking Riverside race track in Phillips. In those days, drivers didn't have the safety features they do now. During one race, Dad's car rolled and, despite wearing a helmet and safety belt, he suffered a skull fracture that ended his racing for some time. Sadly, the Riverside track isn't there anymore, but I swear I can still hear the distant blat of a motor as we drive by.
But the racing bug just wouldn't let Dad be. He and Bogie Bogdanovic enjoyed a successful partnership racing at Eagle River for a time. I think the best part of this racing thing are the life-long friendships made over the years. The Berndts and Bogdanovics are still very dear to our hearts.
Cheering on Dad and the other racers was such fun and I will admit, I made a perfect goof of myself more than once jumping up and down screaming, balling out the other drivers that got in his way, and disagreeing with the officials. All of this while trying to film the races with a video camera. Some of it would make you absolutely sea-sick to watch. I remember some people telling us that when Dad raced, it was almost more fun to watch his family. In fact, Dad was teased in the pits that his daughters could be heard over the entire crowd.
At the age of sixty-one, Dad and his Lucky 7 car experienced the most successful season of all. He took the Six Cylinder Championship at ABC Raceway, one year after being sidelined by a broken hip after a fall from his logging truck.
After hanging up his helmet and fire suit, he was still a fixture at the track on Saturday nights, roaming around the pits, offering advice if asked, and just reveling in simply being there.
Now that Dad's gone, we don't get to the track very often. We did for a while, but it's bittersweet.
The year he died, ABC had a race in his memory won by Tyler Hudak, who was given a run for his money by his sister, Tiffany, running in the race as well. Dad would have loved that.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.