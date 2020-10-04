There is a song I just adore. ‘Life is Beautiful’ by Keb Mo. The chorus goes like this:
Life is Beautiful, Life is Wonderous; every star above is shining just for us.
Life is Beautiful on a stormy night. Somewhere in the world the sun is shining bright.
Isn’t that life affirming? There is also a line in the song that goes ‘the most important things are so easily forgotten.’ So true.
The last six months (and I know you’re thinking ‘haven’t we heard enough about that’) we humans have taken on one hit after another with Covid, race relations, senseless rioting and violence, a contentious political race, our youth struggling to learn and missing their friends, not to mention those essential workers and what they deal with every day to keep the rest of us healthy, safe, fed, and doing what they can to keep the economy afloat. Yes, it’s tiring and we need normalcy.
But the thing of it is, we are all experiencing this together, most of it worldwide. It’s like we’ve all been thrown into the mixing bowl and the powers that be above, turned the beaters on high.
This whole Covid thing is darned confusing. Here in Price County, we are now catching up to most of the rest of the country, and we should have expected that. For some reason, we have lagged behind and I think it’s because there’s nothing to do indoors here, especially now with the restrictions on restaurants and bars. Our recreation and entertainment are mostly found outdoors. For those that lament that there is nothing to do here, well, it’s served us well in this instance.
Politically—oh, no, I’m not going there. I generally keep my political views to myself. Call me a coward if you will, but I believe we all develop our views based on our life experiences, and no two are the same. Therefore, I don’t feel the need to push what I think on anyone else.
The rioting and violence simply need to STOP. It doesn’t accomplish a thing, except to make it all worse. Race relations will not, and cannot, improve until we have peace.
I worry for my grandkiddos. They are doing school virtually at the moment and are not enjoying it one bit. The extra-curricular activities they so enjoy, have all been postponed until spring. Even football. That’s just strange, but hopefully we’ll be able to catch a game in March as they live in North Carolina. My niece Molly is a dedicated teacher in Bayfield and I’ve listened to the challenges she’s faced during this time. Teachers, I feel for you. Hang in there!
In the harrowing mix of all this, there are the everyday kinds of crud we deal with; illness, financial troubles, the fridge is on the fritz, the internet is down, the kids are unruly, the car is acting up, work is a grind and then there’s boredom, loneliness, depression, all those other personal problems. The list can go on and on.
So, remember these words and they just might help: Life is Beautiful, Life is Wonderous, every star above is shining just for us. Life is Beautiful on a stormy night. Somewhere in the world the sun is shining bright.
