I want the library to open! I miss browsing through the aisles, smelling the books, seeing what's new, and finding an adventure waiting upon the shelves.
Honestly, I want to throw a big, messy temper tantrum at this. Of course, I understand why it's closed, but I revert to a four-year-old at the thought of being told no, it's still closed.
The library has been my buddy since I can remember. Miss Vincent was the librarian, and I loved her steady presence there in the children's section of the Park Falls Library. I'd secretly listen as she guided other readers toward good books, then make my way there to see what all the fuss was about. It's where I discovered the Laura Ingalls books and Caddie Woodlawn. I went through a phase where all I wanted to read were biographies, Christopher Columbus and Clara Barton, Daniel Boone, and Annie Oakley, to name a few.
I love an autobiography now and then. It's interesting to find the human part of people we see on the big screen or those making a difference in our world. Right now, I'm reading Broken Horses by Brandi Carlile. There is a quote on the back cover from Brene Brown that says 'A great storyteller guides you so deep into their heart that you actually end up seeing yourself.' Brandi does just that.
It seems I have a thing for female musicians as I've also read the autobiographies of Carole King, Linda Ronstadt, and Carly Simon. Speaking of Carly, I recently read her book Touched by the Sun regarding her friendship with Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis. It was an interesting trip into the lives of those in another tier.
I've read quite a few books this winter. I am a slow reader, and it takes me a while to get through a book, mainly because I read to fall asleep at night and some nights it only takes a few pages. I read two of three books of a trilogy by Elin Hilderbrand, the Paradise books. Even though I haven't even bought the third book, I highly recommend it.
A few others include The Beantown Girls by Jane Healey about women serving in WWII, Fram the Lookout by Kathleen Harris about a girl's summer camp in Wisconsin's Door County, The Heirloom Garden by Viola Shipman, and another autobiography, Blood, Bones and Butter by Gabrielle Hamilton and her life as a chef and restauranteur. That last book gave me a whole new perspective about the lives of those that work to keep us fed.
I've also discovered Ann Garvin. I recently read her book, I Like You Just Fine When You're Not Around. It's great if you need a giggle. I had the privilege to meet her at a writers' conference in Madison a few years ago. She's just as funny in person as she in with her writing.
The older I get, the more I buy the books I read. I continue to look for them at garage sales and flea markets, and of course, look very much forward to the big book sale the library has during Flambeau Rama. Even though my shelves are filling up, I still need to visit the library. It's like going home and there's nothing so good as to keep me sane as having a book to whisk me away for a time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.