How are you dealing with all this isolation therapy? Darned coronavirus! I guess you can look at it as a time to sit back, collect your thoughts on life, re-evaluate, take a pause, commune with nature, meditate, and be one with the universe. Yeah, and try to get through it without banging your head against a wall in sheer boredom at having to look at the same four walls, spouse, kids, dog or cat for days on end.
In light of all this uncertainty, hype, fear, and whatever you want to call it all, I thought I would share some experiences from our winter vacation as a diversion for a moment or two.
My husband and I made a round of several states in our car, stopping here and there to spend some time, see friends and family. I know what you're thinking, but we left before all the hoopla.
Anyway, we learned a valuable lesson. We have a 'shelf-life,' my husband and I. We can travel about five to six hours in a car amiably, and then, not so much. Actually, this is an improvement from years ago when we were younger and more anxious to get where we were going. We've mellowed with age.
But, yes, about five hours in, we are no longer agreeing on where to stop to eat, what direction to take, where to stop for the night, and the other drivers on the road tend to get a tongue-lashing from one of us (not me). Oh, and also, whether we're listening to classic rock, country, Americana, or CNN. I can only listen to Ozzie's Boneyard just so long.
We spent time in Texas (I love how the Texans are so proud to be Texans). Our friends, Rich and Heidi, showed us a wonderful time. We ate BBQ and catfish, learned some of the history of the state, took rides in the country and saw some of Houston. You can never have too many friends like these.
Then on to Gulf Shores, Alabama. It was wonderful to spend time walking along the ocean even if it was too cold to dive in. Another lesson learned — don't have food of any kind in your hands unless you want a swarm of seagulls to redo your hairstyle. Let me tell you, it was terrifying.
We stopped for a quick visit with Ray, Erica and Erin in South Carolina — southern hospitality at its best, and the pie was excellent!
Next stop was Clayton, North Carolina, to visit the grandkiddos and our son, Bill. Favorite activity — the night we all cuddled up with bowls of popcorn to watch movies. Thanks to the coronavirus, we weren't able to see our grandson play basketball, but we did get to attend a track meet. In the end, it was hard to say goodbye and head down the road once again.
Our final destination, it turns out, was Gatlinburg, Tennessee. It wasn't so much a lesson I took from this stop as much as a personal triumph of sorts. We decided to take the chairlift up Anakeesta. I have long had a fear of heights, but it's weird. Some things set it off, others don't. After walking the entire perimeter of the Space Needle in Seattle a few years ago, I thought I had it licked. Nope! I nearly tore the skin off Tom's arm as we made our way up. At one point, I honestly thought I was going to lose all control of bodily functions.
We made it to the top, had a wonderful time, and then had to go back down. I studied the landscape for a bit before we got on the lift. I really think I could have shimmied down the mountain, but I know that would have embarrassed Tom, so I got back on the chair. Going down wasn't nearly as bad. In fact it was beautiful. I have to say, I would do it again, if anything, just to challenge myself.
Our original plan was to stop in Cleveland to visit cousin Barb and her family, but due to this coronavirus scare, we cut the trip short to head back home. All the restaurants and entertainment spots were closing in Tennessee, along with rest stops, and who knows what else. From what we heard, governors were threatening to close borders so heading home seemed like the thing to do.
Wish we could have brought the warmth and sun with us, but such is life. We took all the precautions traveling that we were supposed to and so far, have remained healthy. Thank you to all those that have no choice through this ordeal, but to work and remain out there for the rest of us.
Darned coronavirus!!
