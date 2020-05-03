When I look around our house at the multitude of stuff we've collected over the years, it doesn't seem that terribly long ago that the problem was the opposite.
My first decent apartment, had a big yellow chair in the living room. Can't remember where I got it, but the thing had no legs. I will never forget the first time my Dad came to visit. Here was this big guy sitting in my best chair with his knees up by his chin. He never said a word, just sat there pretending he wasn't uncomfortable.
Speaking of uncomfortable, sitting on the couch was like negotiating a mine field. Springs everywhere at the ready to poke your behinder if you sat wrong. The television was perched on top of a very large cardboard box and after a time, the weight of the TV started to compromise the structure and the TV began to tip forward. It was then moved to an old end table I found. I remember building a set of shelves with boards and cinder blocks. For some reason, I thought that was very artsy of me.
Somewhere we picked up a dining room set that was quite ugly so I, in all my artistic glory, painted it a bad shade of spring green and yellow. Now, I don't remember which part was green and which part was yellow, but it was awful. All I can hope is that at the time, that pallet was all the rage.
At one point, we had a rocking chair, one of those glider rockers, that was held together with bungy cords on the bottom. Unfortunately, that chair is still in a corner of the basement—it's too comfy to pitch.
And of course, I'm a sentimental old fool. Years ago in our family room, we had a sectional sofa from a dear aunt of mine. We hung on to that thing for as long as possible until, finally, we moved to a house without a family room and no place to put it. I tell you, it was hard to see that heavy, lumpy brown behemoth head down the pike.
We've move up in the world since then, but it's that humble beginning that makes me appreciate all the crap we have now. And now, it needs to go!
(Okay, at this point my husband is shaking in his shoes that I'm going to mention his 'collections'.) Well, good wife that I am, I won't say a word. Although, some of it is so old that it can be described as vintage.
Actually, I have my own piles. Who will want my books someday or the CDs I pop in for musical inspiration? Then there are the clothes. It's hard for me to part with a piece of clothing that isn't hopelessly stained or ripped. Someday, I am certain, the clothing stuffed in the back of my closet will be in style once again, or more likely, I will lose some weight. Yup. Hope springs eternal.
Once this social distancing business is over and done with, we're having a big garage sale. Every once in a while our family has a sale, but the stuff' seems to be quickly replaced by more stuff. Where does it all come from? It's a hopeless, cruel, vicious cycle. We make room, and then there's a little voice inside us that says, “Hey, you've got some space there. Fill it up.” And we do. I don't know where that voice comes from, but I wish it would go blow in someone else's ear.
Oh, and speaking of this whole pandemic deal, have you noticed how these face masks hide a plethora of shortcomings—wrinkles, age spots, double chins? It's amazing how much younger I look with one of these things on. And I don't talk much because it fogs up the glasses. My husband appreciates that one!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.