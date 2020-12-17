Remember the Pound Puppy fad from the eighties? I know, that was a long time ago, and if you don't, they were stuffed dogs, cuter than cute. Our youngest, Tommy, had a large Pound Puppy collection and his favorite was Brownie. Tommy and that dog were inseparable. Brownie sat on the side-lines for backyard football games, rode on the handlebars of Tommy’s bike, visited the neighbors, went camping, lorded over all the other Pound Puppies, and slept on Tommy's pillow.
One day, after making the rounds in the neighborhood, the dog was gone. Oh boy, this wasn't good. It was pitiful how Tommy cried. Was the dog lying in a ditch somewhere, absconded by kidnappers, wandering lost in the woods, behind bars at the pound? We called the neighbors, searched far and wide, but no Brownie.
In an attempt to soothe our child, we suggested a letter to Santa for help in finding his precious buddy. Now, my husband and I simply had to buy a new one. Easy, right? Well, by this time, the fad was coming to an end and there wasn't a Brownie in sight. We went from store to store, mall to mall. No Brownie.
Somehow, after a search to rival the quest for Big Foot, we found a Brownie. I don't know which of us, my husband or I, were most excited. We were like little kids waiting for Christmas morning to see the delight on Tommy's face at the return of his beloved Brownie. We were sure that tears would most likely be shed, some jumping up and down would take place, and much exclamation of joy would be heard throughout the land.
The night before, we set Brownie in front of all the other gifts under the tree. The next morning, we sat back as Tommy slid in under the tree, grabbed Brownie, tossed him over his shoulder and dove in for the next gift. Not one tear, no jumping, no shouts of jubilation.
My husband and I looked at each other with disbelief. It was like finding that bag of coal under the tree and nothing else. That blob of stuffing consumed nearly the entire month of December as we searched.
When the dust settled on the gift opening, I asked Tommy if he was surprised to see Brownie waiting for him under the tree. He said, ‘I knew Santa would find him.’ Hmm, such faith. I’m sure there’s a lesson there for all of us.
As our son is now an adult, he may cringe in my retelling of this story, but as his parents, the memory has remained with us all these years later and it gives us a good chuckle.
So, if you lose your Brownie (whatever Brownie means to you), have faith. After all, isn’t that the true meaning of this season? And after we’ve all been through this year, we have to go into the new year with some faith that all will work out in the end.
On another note, is it just me, or are there a ton more Christmas lights out there this year? Seems everywhere we go, there are happy lights twinkling as though to say, ‘take that, Covid!’ And, if you’re in the Park Falls area, check out the Olson farm. The amount of work they put in to memorialize their dear sister Janice is astounding, but so worth it for those of us out there looking for, and needing, holiday cheer. Happy Christmas to all!
