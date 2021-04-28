Ah, yes, spring has sprung, sort of. As I write this, we woke up to 27 degrees this morning and frost on the grass and the windshield’s a silvery white, yet I’m thinking of my gardens. The weatherman promises warmth is on the way, but I would bet we’ll see more of the white stuff before the end of May. Hopefully, by the time you read this, the sun has found us again.
I am itching to get outside. Last fall I placed an order for bulbs but can’t remember what I ordered anymore. They haven’t come yet, although I know the company is monitoring our temps to send them as soon as possible. Last fall I planted poppy bulbs and am keeping my fingers crossed that I’ll see their gentle sprouts sometime soon. For some reason, I had never planted poppies before. Ever since a trip out west where we saw them growing wild as we neared the mountains, they’ve been one of my favorite flowers.
Already I can see the daylilies peeking through. I’m not at all certain I’ve planted them in the best spot. Shielded from the morning sun, they didn’t do the best last year and I may need to find another spot. Last spring, I planted a bed of zinnias backed by hollyhocks. It was so pretty!
A few weeks ago, we had to have some work done on our well which required some digging in the lawn, and a science lesson that I will pass on. Around the well pipe poking through the lawn, I had a nice clump of orange tiger lilies and purple phlox that came up every year. I learned that plants around those well pipes attract bugs. The bugs die and fall to the ground, as does seeds and other matter from the plants. This in turn, causes bacteria to form. The bacteria can travel down the well pipe and infect the water. Then, the real problems begin. This can also happen with those cute decorative wells that people put around the pipes. I really liked those plants there.
I hope our lilacs do better this year. Last year they were just plain sad. Normally I have so many blossoms I don’t know what to do with them all. The apple trees, pitiful as they are, have yet to produce any measurable fruit. We have two trees that have survived the deer so far. One looks more like a scruffy bush that we keep in the yard just for spite. I’m very slow to admit a plant just isn’t worth the Miracle Grow or the water.
One thing I can say for last year is that my daffodils were spectacular. They have some living up to do now that I see what they are capable of. In the last few days, they’ve sprouted nicely so I’m hopeful. I’m conflicted about when to remove the dead leaves I put around them as protection last fall. I’ve heard that leaving that cover in place until late May gives butterflies and bees a place to hide from the weather. Far be it from me to not encourage either one.
My husband bought seeds for the vegetable garden and I’m counting the days until I can get out there, although I know it will be a while. I’ve tried tomatoes on the deck in pots, but they never did much there. One of these days I may try that again. A friend of ours has a lasagne garden. Doesn’t that sound absolutely yummy?
Anyway, I know I am a bit early with all of this ruminating, but I can’t help myself.
