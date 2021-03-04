I had the dumbest dream last night. I dreamt I was at a large gathering that resembled the third story auditorium of our local library. Chairs were set out in rows and most of them were filled with friends and family.familiar faces. On the stage at the was a rock band playingplayed for everyone’s pleasure. Then, the lead singer invited others to come up to the stage to sing a song with the band. Well, I jumped right up there and when I requested Witchy Woman by The Eagles, the band leader said they didn’t know that song. I said, “You’re a rock band. How could you not know Witchy Woman?” He said they didn’t and I had to pick another song. For the life of me, I couldn’t think of another song. Thoroughly disgusted, I went back to my seat. The next woman up asked to sing a Carole King song, which they knew. Now I was ticked off. I know most any Carole King song, but why didn’t they come to me when I had the opportunity? And, how could a rock band know a Carole King song and not one by The Eagles. UGH!!
Most of my dreams border on the ridiculous.
Did you ever dream of a person that you hadn’t seen in forever and wonder why? I do all the time. Usually, it’s a name that came up in conversation days before or someone I caught a glance of as I sailed through the grocery store. Or the reverse. I dream of them and then, there they are. Scary!
This most vivid dream I had many years ago and it remains with me still. I was suddenly lifted from my bed and flying over the Flambeau River. It was gorgeous. The forests were starkly green and deeply reflected in the river. The air was clean and crisp as I moved over the landscape, my arms out to the side, legs flying behind. Oh, to be that free.
A recurring dream has me standing in a lovely clearing, my family all seated around a long table with my Dad at the end. The table is set along a winding river, weeping willows brushing the surface of the water, swans drifting, flowers scenting the air. I asked after our grandmother who was absent. My Dad pointed toward a tiny white cabin. I went inside and there was Grandma with our Grandpa who’d passed many years ago. I rushed forward with sheer joy and the three of us embraced.
That dream, to me, means that life goes on whether we’re on this earth or not. Anyway, I found it to be very reassuring and always wake feeling a strong sense of peace.
Dreams can show us so much about ourselves in my opinion. My dreams are always so vivid. Sometimes I am singing a song. I can see the music on the page and hear the words and the notes so clear. But upon waking, it’s gone. I can’t remember a note or a word, but I remember the feeling of the sheer beauty of the composition.
But mostly, it’s dreams that clearly say I have issues. You know, the ones where you’re running from an unseen foe, but can’t make your feet move, or you desperately need to reach a destination only to have one roadblock after another, or there was one where I needed to enter a house, but my feet wouldn’t touch the ground no matter how I tried. Luckily, I’ve never had the one where I’m naked in public. I have thankfully been spared that type of horror. So far.
