All this staying away from others has actually been good for my creativity, and I’ve seen it with others as well.
Hey, we’ve got to find a positive in all this virus stuff when we can!
This summer I worked a puzzle. I’ve never done a puzzle in the summer, ever. That’s usually an activity I save for the winter months when the cold seals me in. Can you imagine how many I may do this winter if I can’t get out with family or friends? I do love a good puzzle, but this may put me on overload.
I’ve taken up painting. Now, I’m below average, say a C student, but I enjoy it. In May I painted a very primitive picture of my mother and all of us sisters walking together through a meadow. This may sound like quite an undertaking except that the painting is of the backsides of us all. There is no way I could paint facial features. If I tried, we’d look like aliens, no doubt.
And I sing. Yes, when I’m home alone and sure no one will be coming over, I wail at the top of my lungs. Generally classic rock with some country thrown in. Of course, I do this with an eye out the kitchen window in case someone pulls in the yard. I turn on the iTunes on my phone and hold it close to my ear and let’er rip. I’m sure I look like a perfect nutjob.
Then, of course, there’s the writing. This social distancing has aided and, thrown a wrench into it all at the same time. For one thing, the lack of other things to do has helped me keep my backside in the chair to finish some projects and begin others. On the other side of this, what’s there to write about? There’s a lot of material to be gleaned from gatherings of family and friends, listening to various discussions, arguments, and plain old dialogue. And I really dislike having to bring up the virus in my articles. It’s already taken up enough of our lives, I don’t want to give it more of my time, and the time of my readers, than I have to. But it’s getting to be a challenge to find new material.
With the advent of the Christmas season, I’ve decorated the outside of our house more than usual on a year that our grandkids won’t be with us. In years past, I’ve put up a Christmas tree on the deck and adorned the sled we pull them around in with evergreen and bows. Yes, I get a little crazy. But this year, I decorated the mailbox with ribbon and balsam boughs, and gathered bunches of boughs bound with ribbon and put them along the deck. No one will see them but us. I guess we matter too. (I will be missing my kids and grandkids, as I know many others will be as well.) Disclaimer: the weather was really nice on Friday and Saturday and it seemed a terrible waste not to get out and enjoy it.
As of this writing, I haven’t gotten the Christmas decorations out for the inside of the house, but I plan to in the next week. The challenge will be to not allow the current circumstances to dictate my mood to decorate. Maybe I should do more than normal just to say ‘there, take that Covid!’
My fervent hope is that we can salvage some of those normal holiday traditions. Let’s give it the old try, shall we?
