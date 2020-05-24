We all have companions, human or otherwise, that help us get through our days. Those people or things that make our life easier and more enjoyable, the people and things we count on.
In the kitchen, to be honest, I’d have to say my companion is a tube of burn gel. Yes, I keep it in the cupboard right by the stove within quick, easy reach. Seems every time I reach into the oven, I am also reaching for the burn gel. Just imagine how treacherous it is for me to bake cookies. Then there’s frying. Am I alone in this? I don’t fry much, but when I do, I find myself doing a little dance as I attempt to dodge the grease spitting and flying toward me. By the time we sit down to supper, I look like I have chicken pox. I am so very grateful that my skin continues to heal despite what I’ve put it through.
My husband and I have been steady companions through these last few months. Not to say we weren’t before, but this test of all tests, we have passed with flying colors. Yep, only one, well okay, two disagreements so far that count. Otherwise, it’s been quite calm and enjoyable to social distance together. We’re finding all kinds of common interests and when we don’t, there’s Netflix on the TV downstairs. Life is good.
Gardening has kept me busy lately and I have a very special companion for that—my super-duper little shovel. I am forever digging things up, moving plants here and there, and this little guy cuts through the soil like no one’s business. Although, I have to say, it may have a rival for my attention. My husband bought me a battery operated Sawzall so I can tap into my inner-logger and trim up a few scraggly trees. I love my new toy and can’t wait to go at the evergreens along our yard that a need trim.
Pets are such special companions and my Mom has, for about 11 years now, the cutest dog as her furry buddy. His name is Oliver and we joke that he is our younger brother, and he might as well be for how much that little guy is loved by all. Pets can be the best of companions. Always there by our side to offer comfort and a snuggle and they don’t judge a bit.
Of course, when it comes to down time, my companions are my books. I’ve actually been buying more book than I ever have, but I MISS THE LIBRARY!! Going there to browse the shelves for what’s new and interesting is something I had taken for granted until now. I have always been a night reader, but I am learning to set aside time in the day to sit with a book and let the imagination soar to new places.
And let’s not forget those important companions, our friends. We may have different friends for different things, but they are all so important. There are friends I’ve made at work and friends that I’ve grown up with, friends that I know I can count on if needed and friends with which I can share a secret or a naughty joke. There are friends always ready with a good recipe and others with a good book.
Yes, whether you want to admit it or not, we need companions in life. Like children with their blankets and stuffed animals, we grow up to replace those companions with things that are more adult, more practical maybe, but really, those companions of ours may not be much removed from those of childhood, but they make life all the richer.
