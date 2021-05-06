Okay, if you’re on a diet, this article isn’t for you. We’re about to delve into the land of sweet rapture that only sugar can provide.
Remember the childhood game, Candy Land? Oh, if only I had been born there. Think of it, candy around every corner. Following that golden trail through woods made of lollipops, a chocolate swamp, a peppermint forest, all leading to that land of sweet nirvana and the land of King Candy.
And then, there’s Willy Wonka, my hero. Well, he was kind of an odd duck really, but the man created a place where everything was edible, and I don’t mean roast beef and mashed potatoes. Flowers made of sugar, candy mushrooms, flowers and teacups. A river of chocolate! The man thought of everything. The very idea of diving in and floating in nothing but chocolatey goodness—absolute heaven. And a huge bonus—hanging out with the Oompa Loompa’s. They had to have a great sense of humor when you consider they turned nasty little Violet into a giant blueberry. Now that was funny!
My Grandpa had a thing for black licorice and, therefore, I did too. Although I haven’t had it in a coons age (what does that mean, really?) I tend to reach for the red now. My husband also has an affinity for licorice, but the red strawberry flavor. I will gladly partake every now and then, but my favorite is cherry.
A Hersey bar, for me, was always the bomb back in the old days. I went the gamut from the plain chocolate bars to the ones with almonds, then the bars with little crunchies, to Mr. Goodbar with peanuts, to dark chocolate which I now prefer. It’s been said that dark chocolate is actually good for you. Well, good for me! I have a little piece most days. Every now and then I will buy one of those bags of combination bite size bars. I know I shouldn’t, but I do. Mr. Hersey, I salute you.
To whomever thought up Almond Joy and Mounds, I bow in humble adoration. What a combo; coconut, chocolate, and almonds. Put one in front of me and all will power goes right out the window. One bite is nearly as good as lying on a tropical beach, sun glinting off my lily-white legs, a palm waving overhead, lap of the waves lulling me to complete relaxation, with chocolate smeared on my face and fingers.
I think I just gained five pounds.
Before I worried about sodium and fat, Salted Nut Rolls ruled. I’ve always been a sucker for sweet and salty at the same time and they never disappoint. Which also reminds me of Grandpa’s love for peanut brittle. I wonder, is that why he had to get dentures? I’m just being silly.
Now, while this makes me sound like I bolt to the candy section every chance I get, I don’t. But I can fantasize. I can walk right past a candy store with barely a glimpse. Although these days, with a heavy sigh, I am more aware of the healthier choices like, well, carrots and celery, (big frowny face here). Years back, I allowed myself a treat when I had had a particularly trying day, like, say Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesday, you get the picture (big smiley face here). It’s hard to be health-conscious every day.
That said, go buy yourself a treat! You deserve it. You know you do.
