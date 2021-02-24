As a kid, I was fascinated by what life thrived under the frozen ice of our Wisconsin lakes. How could anything live in those freezing depths with not a bit of sun in sight?
Then my husband introduced me to ice fishing. And actually, my view of the sport was not very high at first. Who wants to abuse themselves enough to sit in the bitter cold and stare at a hole in the ice for hours on end? Especially if, at the end, one had not a fish to show for it. I now understand it’s a way to simply commune with nature, leave all the stresses of life behind. But still, it’s cold out there.
When we made ice fishing a family affair it took on a whole new meaning. I fondly remember bundling up the kids and heading out to the ice shack. We’d bring a grill or build a fire and make lunch or take advantage of a bar and grill or restaurant on shore for burgers and fries, maybe a pizza. We’d generally bring the ATVs or snowmobiles and a few sleds to pull behind. My husband kept an eye on the flags over the holes while the kids and I ran around on the frozen lake.
We then began attending fisherees. Those cold-weather festivals that are a staple of life in the northern climes. Tom and the kids looked forward to trying their hand at catching ‘the big one’ while I enjoyed the social part of it all, the other fishermen stopping by, seeing the crowds at the local resorts and bars. At dusk we’d head off the ice to join the festivities on, or along the shore. Sometimes there was live music, or we’d press our luck to win raffles and 50/50 drawings. And of course, there was food.
There is one fisheree that stands out in my mind as one of the most beautiful winter experiences I’d had. The fisheree was winding down, it was dark, and we went to stand in the middle of the lake with the stars sprinkled overhead, with all the other bundled individuals to witness a stunning show of fireworks. The serenity of the lake, the stark white against the black of night, came alive under splashes of light in red and blue, white and orange, green and yellow. We stood there in awe, chins tipped skyward, amid the booms and bursts. At that moment, my glass was so much more than half full.
When my husband and I had a boy scout troop many long years ago, we spent a meeting making jig poles, then planned a father-son gathering on a Saturday afternoon. We all met out at the ice shack with our poles, lots of hot dogs, cocoa, and other goodies. Someone brought a football and the kids worked up a good appetite playing a spirited game. Honestly, I don’t recall if any fish were caught, but I do remember the laughter floating on the frosty air and the smiles on those little faces. I hope that a few of them ice fish now as adults with kids of their own.
I once wrote a story that had a villain chasing the damsel in distress out onto a frozen lake. Smart girl that she was, she ran toward an area of thin ice where her nemesis fell through in a flourish of flailing arms and a guttural scream that echoed from shore to shore. The last look I gave the reader of this despicable human, was of him looking up at our heroine through the ice, eyes bugged out in terror, before he sank silently into the abyss. A very satisfying end to the dirty crum, I must say. I may have to dig that story out again and give it another look-see.
