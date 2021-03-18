I recently had a conversation with a Louisiana State Trooper. No, it was not as I was pulled over on the side of the freeway, or looking through the bars of a jail cell, or being hauled away in handcuffs. It was a pleasant exchange from one to another. In the course of our short visit (I asked for directions as my travel companion would not), I mentioned that we were from Wisconsin and in his drawn-out, deeply southern drawl, he said, “Oh honey, you didn’t need to tell me that.”
That obvious, huh? Hmm.
We were in an outdoor bar and grill in Florida, having lunch and listening to a young man strum his guitar when an elderly woman approached us, having overheard our conversation, and said, “You’re from Canada! Me too.” And without letting us explain further, started to excitedly tell us about all the Canadians she was seeing in her establishment of which we were dining. Eventually, we were able to let her know we were Wisconsinites. Didn’t seem to matter. After a few more incidents like this in other places, we had the impression Canadians view us largely as nice neighbors. I like them too.
Now, this kind of thing happened to us quite regularly as we have traveled. Is our Midwestern accent really that noticeable? I guess so.
I did have one woman, also from Florida, nail it on the head by guessing Wisconsin right off. She then went on to give a glowing report of our cheese after attending college in our neck of the woods. For many years after, she mail-ordered cheese from our wonderful state.
It’s not a bad thing to be so easily picked out and actually has lead to some wonderful new acquaintances like the shop clerk who waited on us, a past-Wisconsinite, which lead to a great amount of reminiscing.
Several years ago, my son Bill and I were standing in a group of people enjoying a country band on Speed Street in Charlotte, North Carolina in celebration of the Coke 600 Nascar race to take place the next day. Suddenly, I got a tap on the shoulder from a young man who asked where we were from. When I said Wisconsin, his group, about six of them, laughed and high-fived. They’d been taking bets as to where we were from based on our accent. I suppose we could have been offended, but they were so nice and treated us like old friends.
Bill, who now lives in North Carolina, explained it’s in our ‘o’s and the ‘d’s, to name a few. He used the word ‘bag’ as an example. We elongate the ‘a’, whereas the southerners shorten it. Honestly, who’s right? I think we are.
So, there are two ways to look at this. One can be embarrassed to be so easily pinned, but on the other hand, I’ll proudly wear my Midwesternism on my back (or mouth) any time. Have you heard those New Englanders? Yikes. (Just kidding, kind of.)
Back to my conversation with the State Trooper, when I told him that it seemed wherever we went people guessed quite accurately from which part of the country we hailed, he said, “If people tell you you’re talking funny sweetheart, you just tell them they listen funny.” Sounds good to me.
