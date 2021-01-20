When I was a little bit of a thing, I remember asking my dear Grandpa Loula why he called my uncle by the nickname of ‘Chip?’ My uncle’s real name was Arnold. Grandpa’s reply was this, ‘he’s a chip off the old block.’ I remember at the time being quite confused by that, but I thought about this recently as I said that very same thing to my son, Bill. His son, Jack, is definitely a ‘chip off the old block.’
We’ve been watching videos of Jack playing basketball for his school in North Carolina. It’s as though we’re seeing flashbacks from when our son played as a mighty Cardinal for Park Falls High. They both display the same grace on the court, agility to shoot, and sink the shots. Athleticism aside, they are both tall, handsome, but most of all, good people. There are differences between them, but so much has slipped from one generation to the next.
While our grandson is taking after his father on the court, our granddaughters have certainly gained their dad’s sense of humor. We laugh a lot when we’re together. I like that. Both girls have been in dance and cheerleading. Obviously, that didn’t come from me.
Whether we like it or not, we are all chips off the family block. Do you ever stop to think about the size of the chip you’re carrying from your parents, grandparents, aunts or uncles? I have lately, simply because the older I get, I seem to notice more of those characteristics that I saw growing up from those that influenced me the most.
For one, when I look in the mirror, I see features from both parents, always have, but are now, somehow, enhanced with age. Opinions, speech patterns, gestures, etc. It’s all there. Both sets of grandparents liked to travel, as did my parents, and now the rest of us like to hit the road and see what’s down the pike as well. My siblings and I all tend to have a lead foot. Yet, some of us have worse tempers than others, are more stubborn, are more giving, more artsy, more practical. Different, but the same in so many ways.
I wonder, now that I’m doing some genealogy work, if the traits I see in my children, my siblings, and parents were evident in those that came way before us. I have traced back to the early 1700s on some branches of the family tree. Am I seeing them in those around me? It’s fascinating.
As my boys age, I see traits they’ve gained from us. It’s interesting to see your children mature and watch how they shape their lives and their personalities based on where they’re journey began, genetically, physically, geographically, and so on.
Now, considering how much we carry along on our own ancestral branch of the family tree, we do develop our own attributes as well. Or maybe, we only take what was given us in the form of our DNA and certain qualities are merely enhanced, or diminished, in that miraculous mix. As our gene pools are sifted and stirred, the final creation is uniquely us, then again, not. We are the sum of what came before.
Now to throw a wrench into it all, how much are we influenced by those that hold places of importance in our lives, but are not of our bloodline? Okay, that’s way over my pay grade.
Still, it’s a beautiful thing how that old block is chipped away one generation at a time, isn’t it?
