Laura Beth Schaefer, 56, of Phillips, WI, bravely went home to meet her Savior on October 23, 2021, after a short and courageous battle with lung cancer. She was born to James and Lois (Hartnell) Schlichting on February 25, 1965, in Kenosha, WI.

Laura enjoyed children, laughter, music, gardening, auctioning, and thrifting, but most of all giving of herself to help others. Her heart and home were always open to anyone in need. She was a living example of Jesus' love.

She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Brett; children, Brett (Sally), Jennifer Kasparian, and Andrew (Nedra); mother, Lois Schlichting; sister, Debra (Jeff) Sherman; nieces, Jessica, Amanda, and Katie; and many friends and family.

She is preceded in death by two grandsons, Jon Alan and James Richard; father, James; brother Jimmy; and her fur babies, Missy, Shadow, Diva, Peanut, and many more.

A Celebration of Laura's life will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, November 7, 2021, at Heindl Funeral Home, 304 N Avon Ave, Phillips, WI 54555, with visitation beginning at 1 p.m. Inurnment will take place in Kenosha, WI. Heindl-Nimsgern Funeral Home is assisting the family.

