Kurth F Prochnow, 94, of Phillips, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 7, 2021, at Aspirus Pleasant View Nursing Home in Phillips. He was born May 18, 1927, in Oakdale Wisconsin, the son of Fred and Florence
(Helmuth) Prochnow.
Kurth moved with his family to Phillips in 1931. He attended Phillips High School joining the United States Navy serving in WWII. He returned after 2 years and finished school graduating with the Class of 1948.
Kurth served an additional three years in the Navy Reserves and sixteen years in the National Guard. On October 3, 1964 Kurth married Jean G Brucker and they enjoyed 56 years together. Kurth was employed at Price Electric Cooperative until his retirement in 1988. In his spare time, he enjoyed golfing, bowling, playing cards, and traveling with Jean.
Kurth is survived by his son, Kurt (Stacie); three grandchildren, Jill (Nate), Shelby (Kyle), and Michael; and one great-granddaughter, Hanna Peissig, all of Phillips.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jean; brother, Robert Prochnow; sister, Beryl Brink, and infant sister, Betty.
Kurth will be interred at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner.
Heindl-Nimsgern Funeral Home is assisting the family.
