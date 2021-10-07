The Ashland County Aging Unit Senior Nutrition Program is in need of help. In order to meet the needs of older folks in the Glidden area and throughout Ashland County, the program relies on a dedicated volunteer force to help serve the mid-day meals.
Volunteers are currently needed at the Glidden site to help out in the kitchen, especially on Thursdays at this time. Tasks include helping to serve meals and kitchen cleanup. It is a way to make new friends while serving the community and giving something back to those who have built the foundation of what there is today.
If anyone is interested in giving a couple hours or so of time for this mission, or for further information, contact Pegi Kahl at (715) 264-3682 on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., or Mary at the Ashland County Aging Unit’s main office at (715) 682-4414, ext. 0, or (888) 682-7672, ext. 0, Monday through Friday.
