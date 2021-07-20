Kenneth J. Urbanik, 79, of Phillips, passed away on July 5, 2021, at Riverview Health Care Facility in Tomahawk, WI. Ken was born on October 29, 1941, in Chicago, Il., to Joseph and Helen (Izdebski) Urbanik.
After graduating from Chicago’s Kelly High School, he enlisted with the U.S. Army. While stationed in Monterrey, CA, he attended the Army Language Institute and became fluent in Spanish. He was selected to join the Special Forces and was extremely proud of his Military Service accomplishments. He attended Milton College where he obtained his Bachelor’s Degree in Social Work. He married Deborah Lucas on June 22, 1974, in Milwaukee, WI. Later, he became a Deputy Sherriff in Waukesha County, then retiring as a Police Officer for the Town of Summit. Ken was an avid fisherman and enjoyed hunting. He loved to play scrabble with friends and spend time tinkering in his workshop.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Deborah; sister, Audrey (Peter) Kay; niece, Paulette; great-nephew, Zachary; and many other family and friends.
Ken is preceded in death by his parents.
Heindl-Nimsgern Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.